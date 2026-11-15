Losing weight can seem intimidating, especially when you consider that more than 1 in 3 American adults is obese, and Oregon has an obesity rate of 33.5%. Obesity can cause an array of medical conditions, including heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and certain types of cancer. People can achieve weight loss and overall wellness by committing to a healthier lifestyle.

For instance, Sheila Nesbit of Coos Bay lost 88.4 pounds in 2025 through the non-profit Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS ), a non-commercial weight-loss, education, and support organization. As a result of her weight loss, Nesbit was recognized by the organization as a Division-2 second-place winner. The Division-2 category is for an adult member whose starting weight was at least 250 pounds but less than 300 pounds.

“Over the years, I have been in and out of different TOPS chapters. When I first started with TOPS, I never thought becoming a KOPS was within my grasp. I had way too much weight to lose,” wrote Nesbit. “I reached my highest weight in 2019 of almost 400 pounds. My health was beginning to be affected due to my obesity. In 2024, I was in a wheelchair and using a walker. I had surgery and lost 100 pounds. I knew I needed support to continue losing and reach my goal weight.”

In 2025, Oregon TOPS members lost a total of 7,297 pounds. Sheila attributes her weight loss success to the support she received from her fellow TOPS members.

“I joined my current chapter in December 2024. I became a KOPS in December 2025, losing 85 additional pounds to reach my goal. I went from a size 28 to a size 14,” wrote Nesbit. “In 2025, I was able to return to horseback riding; it had been eight years since I had last ridden. It has been a long and difficult road, but with my family’s support and the encouragement I receive from my TOPS pals, I will keep off pounds sensibly.”

TOPS is not a diet. It is a lifestyle change for a lifetime. TOPS has been fighting obesity since its founding in 1948. TOPS has tens of thousands of members – male and female, age seven and older – in its network of thousands of weight-loss support chapters throughout the United States and Canada.