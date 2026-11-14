First responders up and down the Oregon Coast are urging the public to be aware of the dangers of the Pacific Ocean.

Surging high surf caused by incoming storms, sneaker waves, and the predicted King tides are increasing the need to take precautions while on the beaches.

On Nov. 8, during a High Surf Warning issued by the National Weather Service, three incidents illustrated the danger.

One in Cannon Beach, where a child was reported caught in a sneaker wave and was being dragged out to sea when she was grabbed by and adult and pulled out of the water.

Another example occurred at Barview when multiple people on the beach were struck by surging waves. Reportedly, the victims were able to get out of the water to safety.

In a third case, a woman was reportedly swept out to sea by dangerous surf conditions at Secret Beach near Thunder Rock Cove in Curry County.

According to Curry County Aquatic Safety the woman was rescue through the quick response and coordinated efforts of multiple emergency response agencies.

At approximately 5:18 p.m., Curry County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a 911 call from a man reporting that his wife had been swept away by waves while walking along the beach. The woman was reportedly holding onto rocks offshore, and her husband was unable to reach her.

At the time of the incident, a National Weather Service High Surf Warning was in effect, with surf heights reaching 25-to-30 feet. An outgoing tide, dangerous wave surges, and limited visibility following sunset created particularly hazardous rescue conditions.

Emergency Response and Rescue Efforts

Curry County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Aryanfard was first to arrive and accessed the beach through the Thunder Rock Cove trailhead. Upon reaching the shoreline, Aryanfard located the woman approximately 50-to-70 feet offshore and 200 feet down the coastline, with significant wave surges continuing, according to the Curry County Aquatic Safety release.

"Curry County Aquatic Safety Lifeguard Ingram arrived at the scene and entered the water to reach the stranded woman. Ingram successfully reached the woman, assessed her for injuries, secured her in a rescue tube, and safely brought her back to shore," the release stated.

Responding personnel from CAL-OR and Brookings Fire and Rescue subsequently evaluated the woman and transported her to the hospital for further medical assessment.

The name of the woman, her age, and where she was from was not immediately available.

"The coordinated response and quick actions of all agencies involved prevented what could have resulted in a tragic loss of life," the release stated.

High Surf Warning and Public Safety

Curry County Aquatic Safety urges residents and visitors to be aware of the serious dangers associated with high surf conditions along the Southern Oregon Coast and encourages the public to observe high surf from designated scenic overlooks rather than entering hazardous shoreline areas.

"Large ocean swells, particularly during the fall, winter, and spring months, can move heavy debris, including trees and rocks, and create unpredictable and life-threatening conditions," the release states.

During the November 8 high surf warning, Aquatic Safety lifeguards contacted more than 150 beachgoers, providing preventive safety measures to more than 130 individuals as well as responding to an additional rescue involving a group attempting to swim during hazardous surf conditions.

"Beachgoers are reminded to monitor National Weather Service warnings, ocean swell forecasts, and tide predictions before visiting coastal areas. Visitors are also encouraged to consult lifeguards when available," the release advises.