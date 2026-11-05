Editor's Note: From Nate Schwartz

It is with a tinge of mourning, but also a great deal of hope, that I write to our readers today and say thank you. This will be my last edition as editor of the Coos Bay World and it has been an invaluable experience. I started as a beat reporter 3 years ago, moving to the South Coast with no prior knowledge of the area or contacts here to lean on.

In those three years, folks from all facets of life in Coos County have welcomed me warmly. I’ve seen the character and constitution that define its people, seen the way that practical, common-sense solutions and accountability mean so much more than party lines and petty squabbles.

It has been my honor to watch the community rally around its objectives, which leaves me with nothing but confidence that the tide will turn for the South Coast. There are countless passionate people working their absolute tails off to make that happen. It has been an honor to have any small part in that march toward the horizon. To all the lawmakers, business owners, tribal representatives, volunteers, and everyday people that gave me access, opened doors and made me feel at home, I cannot thank you enough.

A special thanks goes to my dear friend Marlene Balogh, who more than anyone has made the bounties and benefits of the South Coast so beautifully evident. To the folks at Humboldt Club and Tiny’s Tavern, thank you for keeping me social during what could have been an isolating time. There are too many thanks to give, and only so many pages in which to give them so I’ll close with this:

I’ve seen this community save its hospital from the draining clutches of private equity. I’ve seen this community flip whole boards. Seen it fight like hell for the tangible changes they want to see in the most beautiful stretch of the continental United States, this wonderous place we all have called home.

Never. Stop. Showing. Up.

With dearest memories and damp cheeks,

Nate Schwartz

North Bend