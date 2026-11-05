ODOT closing Coquille office, consolidating staff in Coos Bay

The Oregon Department of Transportation is closing its Coquille office and moving the staff to Coos Bay in December.

The building at 307 Highway 42E is for sale. The owner, VPC Inc. of Eugene, has listed the three-quarter-acre property and building for sale with Pacific Properties.

Julie Denney, public information officer in ODOT’s Southwest Regional Office, said the agency decided not to renew its lease for the building, which it has occupied since the 1990s.

“Cutting the lease and utilities will create a savings of approximately $9,800 monthly, or $235,200 per biennium, from our regional budget,” she said. “We do not yet have a hard move-in date for our workers in Coos Bay. We will be vacating the Coquille office sometime after Dec. 9 and our lease will expire at the end of the year.”

Denney said the Coquille office has about 13 employees, but generates little walk-in business.

“It supports employees like construction inspectors and others who do not often work with the general public,” she said. “Most of our services are provided in the field, by phone or online.”

Chris Hunter, ODOT area manager in Roseburg, said maintaining its presence in Coquille just didn’t pencil out.

“We looked at several options, including buying or subletting the existing facility, or seeking a smaller facility with reduced lease costs,” he said. “Ultimately, we could not justify the expense when we already have an ODOT-owned facility just 17 miles away that can accommodate our changing needs.”

Denney explained further, “The Coquille facility currently houses our coastal construction office and some district staff. However, with an increase in telework in recent years and the continual loss of positions (and unfilled vacancies), we no longer need as much space. It is not a maintenance facility; the closure will have no impact on incident response.”

She said ODOT is remodeling part of an ODOT-owned facility at 1155 S. Fifth Street in Coos Bay, the Department of Motor Vehicles building, to accommodate construction and district staff from Coquille.

“Even with the costs to renovate the Coos Bay facility, estimated at $305,905 to $385,197, we will see a net savings in less than two biennia,” Denney said. “We will also use existing and surplus office furniture and fixtures to help minimize costs in the move. This is just one example of ways we have been making cuts across the agency over the past several years to save money during a time of budget uncertainties. Since 2019, the agency has reduced spending by more than $500 million to stay within available funding.”

ODOT has taken a number of steps to cut spending in recent years, according to an agency news release. It has consolidated offices and maintenance facilities, shifted DMV and its Commerce and Compliance Division services online, shrunk its equipment fleet, hired only the most critical jobs, held vacant positions open, and cut seasonal and temporary staff. These reductions have helped ODOT manage costs and prioritize critical services in the short term.

The efforts are saving roughly $6 million a budget cycle, the agency reported.

ODOT Interim Director Chris Warner in Salem said agency officials are looking everywhere they can to be more efficient and cut costs as transportation agencies across Oregon face flattening gas tax revenues and rising costs.

“Over the last six years, ODOT has consolidated space to reduce leases and the expenses that come with them. In 2020, ODOT had 16 office leases for facilities around the state,” he said. “To date, ODOT has ended nine of those and will be ending another in December 2026, reducing its leased space by 222,000 square feet. In addition, since 2020, ODOT has leased out ODOT-owned space totaling over 19,000 square feet to five other state agencies. Between consolidating space and leasing out excess space, ODOT has reduced its office space by about 242,000 square feet, or roughly 20 percent.”

ODOT plans to evaluate its larger office buildings, Warner said, looking for more opportunities to consolidate its workforce and free up space to lease to other state agencies.

Pacific Properties has the Coquille land and building listed for sale at $850,000. It’s in an industrial zone. According to Coos County records, the assessed value is $662,900 while the real market value of the .73-acre parcel is $140,950 and the real market value of the improvements is $1,204,400. The real estate agency describes the building with about 5,000 square feet, including 10 private offices, a reception area with a built-in front desk, open work areas plus a conference/training room and other amenities.