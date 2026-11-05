Oregon's record breaking fire season ends

All Oregon Department of Forestry districts have terminated fire restrictions, marking the end of the 2026 fire season.“As we mark the end of the 2026 wildfire season, I want to thank our first responders, landowners, contractors, local governments, Tribal Nations, the Oregon National Guard, other state and international responders, and every person who worked tirelessly to protect lives and property,” Oregon Governor Tina Kotek said. “Oregon’s resilience shines brightest in moments like these, and I am deeply grateful for the courage and collaboration that carried us through.” More than 2.5 million acres burned statewide across all jurisdictions this fire season, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center. This surpasses the 2024 record of acres burned in Oregon, which was 1.9 million acres.The reduced snowpack last winter resulted in drought and dry fuels across the state. This mixed with several lightning events followed by windy, hot conditions resulted in multiple new fires and rapid growth on existing fires. Year to date, there have been approximately 1,023 fires on ODF-protected lands resulting in 226,557 acres burned. ODF has been successful in keeping 93 percent of fires on ODF-protected land at 10 acres or less.“Safe but aggressive initial attack has been the cornerstone of ODF’s approach to firefighting through the department’s 115-year history,” State Forester Kacey KC said. “While the fire environment has dramatically increased in complexity over the years, we still do all we can to keep fires small to limit the impacts of fire and smoke on Oregonians, communities, and our natural resources.”ODF Complex Incident Management Teams (CIMT) were mobilized seven times to wildfires this year. The Oregon Department of Forestry also mobilized a CIMT from Florida through a state-to-state mutual agreement. The team came to Oregon and took command of the East Evans Creek Fire after ODF CIMT 1’s assignment timed out.

In total, ODF brought in 280 resources from 19 states, provinces and territories to support Oregon’s 2026 fire season.

“This season was one of the most demanding fire seasons we’ve ever experienced,” ODF Deputy Director of Fire Operations Kyle Williams said. “The rapidly-changing and extreme fire conditions again tested the entire system nationwide, but everyone gave it all they had.”

The end of fire season removes ODF-imposed fire restrictions on ODF-protected lands. However, many structural fire departments in Oregon may still require a permit for debris burning, and slash burning requires a permit year-round, so check the Before You Burn website or contact your local ODF office before starting a burn.

As Oregon transitions to fall and winter, ODF districts and fire managers across the state are shifting their attention to wildfire prevention, fuels reduction, mitigation and planning efforts.

For more tips about how to keep yourself, your loved ones and your property safe from wildfire at any time of year, visit ODF’s Fire Prevention website or Keep Oregon Green’s website.