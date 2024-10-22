Local Football Roundup: Powers keeps rolling in football

Top-ranked Powers added another big win to its six-player football resume by beating visiting Days Creek 64-25 on Friday.

The Cruisers are a perfect 7-0 heading into this week’s game at Crow. The 25 points scored by Days Creek was the most given up by Powers this year

COQUILLE 34, DOUGLAS 8: The Red Devils stunned the host Trojans, who had lost just once prior to Friday night in a shootout against Siuslaw.

“We had a great night,” Coquille coach David Thomason said. “The defense played lights out and as a team, I think we played our best game yet. We worked hard and kept the intensity up all game no matter how the play ended.

“Just a great win and something we are going to build on.”

Waylon Messerle had three touchdowns and Cameron Houston the other two and Mason Fisher converted four of the five extra-point kicks. The Red Devils scored the first 34 points before Douglas got its touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Coquille improved to 2-1 in Class 3A District 4 play with two tough games remaining, at Sutherlin on Friday and at home against Siuslaw in the final week of the season.

HIDDEN VALLEY 28, MARSHFIELD 19: The Mustangs beat the host Pirates on Friday night, one week after Marshfield’s first win of the season.

The Pirates fell to 1-2 in Class 4A District 4 heading into Friday’s home game against defending state champion Henley. Hidden Valley also is 1-2 in league play, along with North Bend, all tied for third place. The third-place team in the final standings advances to the playoffs.

MAZAMA 55, NORTH BEND 32: The visiting Vikings spoiled North Bend’s annual Miss Flame game, outscoring the Bulldogs in a Class 4A District 4 game.

North Bend fell to a Klamath Falls-based school for the second week in a row and is now 1-2 in league play heading into this week’s game at Hidden Valley.

OAKLAND 38, MYRTLE POINT 14: The unbeaten Oakers handed the Bobcats their first league loss in the Sunset Conference, improving to 7-0 on the season.

Myrtle Point, which fell to 5-2, will try to bounce back at home against Reedsport on Friday after having its five-game win streak snapped.

GOLD BEACH 54, BANDON 22: The Panthers got their second straight win and handed the Tigers their third straight setback in Sunset Conference play.

Bandon travels to Oakland this week, while Gold Beach is at Illinois Valley.

ILLINOIS VALLEY 42, REEDSPORT 36: The visiting Cougars outscored the Brave for a win in the Sunset Conference. Reedsport fell to 1-2 in league play heading into its trip to Myrtle Point.