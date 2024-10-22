Bandon Dunes will host PGA Professional Championship in 2026

BANDON — Bandon Dunes Golf Resort has another prestigious event on its calendar for the coming years.

The PGA of America announced last week that the 2026 PGA Professional Championship will be contested at the resort.

The event will be April 26-29, with competition on both the Bandon Dunes and Pacific Dunes courses. The field will include 312 golfers, most who qualify through sectional events.

The PGA of America has 30,000 members among its 41 associations nationwide, described by the association as people who “love the game, are expert coaches, operators and business leaders, and work daily to drive interest, inclusion and participation in the sport.” Most work at clubs and resorts around the country.

Each association will have a qualifying event to determine its participants in the event. The top 20 finishers after the four rounds qualify for the 2026 PGA Championship, one of the four major championships each year for professional golfers.

Bandon Dunes is excited to get the chance to host the event, said Jeff Simonds, the resort’s general manager.

“It’s a national championship,” Simonds said. “It’s a core group of golfers that spend the majority of their time growing the game of golf. You are rewarding people and having them compete at an incredible facility.

“With this event, you also see the top 20 go on to play in the PGA Championship in May, which is very cool.”

The participants will play 18 holes the first two days on the Bandon Dunes and Pacific Dunes courses, with half on each course each day. The final two rounds will be played on the Bandon Dunes course, with cuts to reduce the field after both 36 and 54 holes.

Because the final rounds are not on the weekend, the event also likely will get prime-time TV coverage on the Golf Channel, Simonds said.

It’s the first time the event has been at Bandon Dunes.

“The PGA of America is proud to take the PGA Professional Championship to one of the elite golf destinations in North America,” said PGA of America President John Lindert, PGA Director of Golf at the Country Club of Lansing (Michigan)."The PGA Professional Championship presents an elevated platform to display the skills of our talented playing professionals. Both Bandon Dunes and Pacific Dunes will offer exceptional challenges for all competitors."

The PGA Professional Championship has served as a showcase event for PGA of America golf professionals since 1968, Lindert said. In addition to the sectional qualifiers, the event includes past champions and the top 20 players and ties from the previous year’s championship.

The event is another prestigious competition to come to Bandon Dunes, the last of which was the Triangular Matches, a three-way event featuring the top golfers from the United States, Canadian and Great Britain senior golf associations last fall.

Bandon Dunes has hosted a variety of state and regional championships, as well as eight different United States Golf Association championships. The resort hosts the U.S. Women’s Amateur next summer and the Walker Cup, the top amateur event for men from the United States and Great Britain and Ireland, in 2028.

“We will have three national championships in the next four years,” Simonds said. “Bandon Dunes Golf Resort just kind of continues to be a facility that the best in the world compete at.”

The resort has five 18-hole courses in all, and all but the newest, Sheep Ranch, have hosted USGA championships.

“We are championship tested,” Simonds said. “We know what we are going to be able to do and set up.”

Unlike all those other championships, which conclude with several rounds of match play, the PGA Professional Championship is a stroke-play event.

“The one thing we know for sure is it is going to come down to the 72nd hole on Wednesday,” Simonds said.

Bandon Dunes opened in 1999 and was designed by David McLay Kidd. Pacific Dunes opened two years later and was designed by Tom Doak. Both are ranked among the best public courses in the country.

The resort was created by Mike Keiser. His sons, Chris and Michael, created Sand Valley, a sibling destination to Bandon Dunes in Wisconsin under the umbrella of Dream Golf.

“To host the PGA Professional Championship just feels right,” said Chris Keiser, partner at Dream Golf. “PGA Professionals have been such a key to the success of Bandon Dunes. They saw something here and shared it with their members and their fellow professionals.

“We are proud of the 16 Class A PGA Professionals—including two Master Professionals—and 18 PGA Associates we employ at Bandon and Sand Valley, and the many PGA interns who have been a part of Dream Golf. PGA Professionals keep this game going. We can’t wait to see them compete at Bandon Dunes.”

Simonds, who is among the PGA Professionals at Bandon Dunes, expects several of his colleagues at the resort will try to qualify for the event.

“I think there will be a lot of us that try, which is exciting,” he said.