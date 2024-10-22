Bandon hospital purchases property for major expansion

Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center in Bandon is expanding.

SCHHC's board in September approved the purchase of property at 930 Second Street in Bandon for $500,000.

"Our hospital, which is a 21-bed critical access hospital, is bursting at the seams," CEO Raymond Hino told The World. "We saw this property when it became available as being an attractive addition to our hospital. We like the fact that it's visible from Highway 101, which is of course a major thoroughfare coming through town, so it would be nice for us to have a presence there.”

SCHHC has three buildings at its 11th Street campus in Bandon: a hospital building, clinic, and administrative.

A facility planning process is underway to “identify the space we currently have available in our facility and our space needs for the future, anticipating that in the not-too-distant future we're probably going to need to do a major expansion of some type,” said Hino.

“Our goal is to eventually convert that (new property) into expanded outpatient clinic space for us,” said Hino. “We have a relatively small outpatient clinic building that has, at present, three full-time doctors, one full-time nurse practitioner, one part-time doctor, one full-time behavioral health specialist, as well as outpatient nursing services, and everybody's almost sitting on top of each other.”

The newly purchased building is zoned for medical use and has been approved by the Bandon’s city planning department as a medical clinic space, said Hino.

It is currently being used as a wellness center, with services including acupuncture and other alternative medicine practices.

Some renovations will be required.

"We're going to have to expand the parking lot, install heating and air conditioning, put some more sinks in the building, but we think it will be a great location for a second clinic for us,” said Hino.

The project will be completed in two phases. The first will use the site as needed office space. The second will be an additional clinic.

Hino expects the new clinic site to be completed by Summer 2025.

Along with the new clinic, SCHHC also plans to add its own pharmacy.

There are two retail pharmacies in Bandon: Rite Aid, and Coast Community Health Center.

"Both of them are really, even combined, unable to keep up with the demand for pharmacy services in this community," said Hino.

With the new pharmacy, outpatient pharmacy services “would be immediately accessible to our patients, and really the entire community,” he added.

This would also help generate revenue for SCHHC through the federal 340B Drug Pricing Program, which allows SCHHC to qualify for government pricing on pharmaceutical drugs.

"We really think this can be quite a financially beneficial new service for us," said Hino.

Hino expects the clinic to be up and running by late Spring 2025.

Across SCHHC, a new electronic medical records system is being implemented, as well.

Hino called it their biggest project this year.

“The system we currently have in place has been here for about 10 years and it is outdated in many ways,” he said. "It sometimes become a barrier to recruiting more doctors and recruiting more nursing staff, because they're used to working on a more modern electronic health system."

Following a year-long process of examining their needs and considering what is available on the market, SCHHC chose a popular system provided by Epic Systems.

"The system is going to cost us $3.5 million,” said Hino. “It would cost a lot more if we purchased the Epic system as a freestanding customizable system just for our facility, and no hospital our size can afford to do that."

SCHHC is partnering with Seattle-based Providence Health on the new records system.

“They have about 30 hospitals in the Western United States. They were good enough to offer to partner with us on this electronic health record system, so we're able to afford Epic for our facility,” said Hino.

The health center's patients will benefit from the new system, said Hino.

"Our patients' medical records will be transportable from our facility to virtually every other hospital and medical clinic in the country, particularly those that are on the Epic platform, but even on other platforms it's still accessible,” he said. “It's not the case today unfortunately with our older system. We're still having to dupe some paper records."

The go-live date for the new system is Dec. 7.

These are exciting times for SCHHC, said Hino.

"I've been here now for three years in February and it's been three years of really exciting growth and expansion of facilities, new services, bringing on new personnel, new providers, new leadership as well," he said. "It is a very exciting time."

For more information about SCHHC services, visit southerncoos.org.