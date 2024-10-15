Octoberfish celebrates Coos Culture

Community members came out for a celebration of Coos Culture during the annual Octoberfish event on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The family-friendly event was packed with fun, food and festivities at the Oregon Institute of Marine Biology in Charleston.

Throughout the day, there was live music, local art and yoga workshops, as well as a tuna cookout. 7 Devils Brewing Co. was also on hand serving up craft beer.

Those who came out to the event were also giving back to the community. Proceeds from Octoberfish support the Charleston Food Bank.