The Woodlands healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up across clinics and hospitals. Here are several solid options if you want to stay local and keep building your medical career.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health

CommonSpirit Health Location: The Woodlands, TX

The Woodlands, TX Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.96 – $28.19/hour

This lead CMA role lets you guide back-office staff, handle supplies, and still stay hands-on with patient care, vitals, vaccines, and lab draws. Good fit if you’re certified, tech-savvy, and ready to take on more responsibility.

Employer: Texas Children’s Hospital

Texas Children’s Hospital Location: The Woodlands, TX

The Woodlands, TX Type: Full-time, evening shift (3:00 PM – 3:00 AM)

You’ll work in the Emergency Center, giving direct patient care and strong customer service under RN supervision. Great for EMTs who like fast-paced work and want steady evening hours.

Employer: Privia Medical Group

Privia Medical Group Location: The Woodlands, TX

The Woodlands, TX Type: Full-time, outpatient

This role is open to Nurse Practitioners or Physician Assistants in a 100% outpatient primary care setting. You get flexible weekday hours within 7:30 AM–6:00 PM, support staff, Ambient AI scribe, and a competitive base salary plus productivity bonus and full benefits.

Employer: Texas Children’s Hospital

Texas Children’s Hospital Location: The Woodlands, TX

The Woodlands, TX Type: Full-time

Differentials: $9 ICU float differential + $4.50/night shift differential

You’ll float between ICU, Acute Care, and ER, providing age-appropriate, family-centered care. Ideal if you have critical care experience and like variety plus extra pay for floating and nights.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.