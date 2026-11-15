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🍽️ Multiple Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in The Woodlands, TX
The Woodlands is busy with hotel, restaurant, and country club traffic right now, and local spots are staffing up. If you like fast-paced shifts, guest interaction, or back-of-house work, there’s something here for you.
Server Assistant - Sorriso
- Employer: HEI Hotels & Resorts (The Westin at The Woodlands)
- Location: The Woodlands, TX
- Pay: $7.25/hour (non-tipped)
- Type: Full-time
Support servers at Sorriso by clearing tables, resetting service ware, and keeping stations stocked and clean. Good fit if you like staying active on the floor and want hotel benefits and training.
Dishwasher/Food Prep
- Employer: mimigarden-woodlands
- Location: The Woodlands, TX
- Pay: $10.00–$12.00/hour, about 40 hours/week
- Type: Full-time, on-site
Wash and sanitize dishes and cookware while also helping prep ingredients (washing, peeling, cutting, portioning). Role is in Spanish, great for someone comfortable in a kitchen who wants steady hours and doesn’t mind physical work.
Bartender
- Employer: Arcis Golf – The Woodlands Country Club, Player Course
- Location: The Woodlands, TX
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Mix and serve drinks for members and guests in a fast-paced country club setting. Comes with lifestyle perks like medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, F&B discounts, and golf/tennis benefits (eligibility varies).
Shift Manager 13244 (Burger King)
- Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)
- Location: 3020 College Park Dr., The Woodlands, TX 77384
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Lead a Burger King shift: supervise and train team members, handle customer issues, manage cash, and track inventory. Good step up if you’ve done fast food or quick service and want leadership experience plus access to scholarship programs and emergency assistance funds.
Steward
- Employer: HEI Hotels & Resorts (The Westin at The Woodlands)
- Location: The Woodlands, TX
- Pay: $17.00/hour
- Type: Full-time
Keep the hotel’s food and beverage areas running smoothly by washing and organizing dishes, pots, pans, and silverware. This is a physical, high-activity back-of-house role with access to medical, dental, vision, vacation, 401(k) with match, and hotel discounts.
Front Desk Manager
- Employer: Hyatt
- Location: The Woodlands, TX
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Likely full-time (management)
Lead the front office team, oversee check-in/check-out, handle guest issues, and manage billing and reports. Great for someone with hotel front desk or hospitality management experience who wants a leadership role with benefits and growth potential.
Server (Embassy Suites – Hughes Landing)
- Employer: HEI Hotels & Resorts – Embassy Suites The Woodlands at Hughes Landing
- Location: The Woodlands, TX
- Pay: $15.00/hour (non-tipped)
- Type: Part-time
Serve hotel guests at a lakeside Embassy Suites, from taking orders to delivering plates and handling checks. Ideal if you want steady hourly pay (not tip-based) plus access to health benefits, PTO programs, 401(k) with match, and hotel discounts.
Server (Embassy Suites – Hughes Landing)
- Employer: HEI Hotels & Resorts – Embassy Suites The Woodlands at Hughes Landing
- Location: The Woodlands, TX
- Pay: $15.00/hour (non-tipped)
- Type: Part-time
This appears to be the same Embassy Suites server role as above, posted twice. If the first link doesn’t work, try this one—same duties, pay, and benefits.
Server Assistant - Sorriso
- Employer: HEI Hotels & Resorts (The Westin at The Woodlands)
- Location: The Woodlands, TX
- Pay: $7.25/hour (non-tipped)
- Type: Full-time
Duplicate of the Sorriso Server Assistant role above, just via Indeed instead of LinkedIn. Use whichever link you prefer to apply.
If something looks good, don’t overthink it—save the link, tweak your resume tonight, and send a quick application while these are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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