The Woodlands is busy with hotel, restaurant, and country club traffic right now, and local spots are staffing up. If you like fast-paced shifts, guest interaction, or back-of-house work, there’s something here for you.

Employer: HEI Hotels & Resorts (The Westin at The Woodlands)

HEI Hotels & Resorts (The Westin at The Woodlands) Location: The Woodlands, TX

Pay: $7.25/hour (non-tipped)

(non-tipped) Type: Full-time

Support servers at Sorriso by clearing tables, resetting service ware, and keeping stations stocked and clean. Good fit if you like staying active on the floor and want hotel benefits and training.

Employer: mimigarden-woodlands

Location: The Woodlands, TX

Pay: $10.00–$12.00/hour , about 40 hours/week

, about Type: Full-time, on-site

Wash and sanitize dishes and cookware while also helping prep ingredients (washing, peeling, cutting, portioning). Role is in Spanish, great for someone comfortable in a kitchen who wants steady hours and doesn’t mind physical work.

Employer: Arcis Golf – The Woodlands Country Club, Player Course

Location: The Woodlands, TX

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Mix and serve drinks for members and guests in a fast-paced country club setting. Comes with lifestyle perks like medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, F&B discounts, and golf/tennis benefits (eligibility varies).

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)

Location: 3020 College Park Dr., The Woodlands, TX 77384

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead a Burger King shift: supervise and train team members, handle customer issues, manage cash, and track inventory. Good step up if you’ve done fast food or quick service and want leadership experience plus access to scholarship programs and emergency assistance funds.

Employer: HEI Hotels & Resorts (The Westin at The Woodlands)

Location: The Woodlands, TX

Pay: $17.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Keep the hotel’s food and beverage areas running smoothly by washing and organizing dishes, pots, pans, and silverware. This is a physical, high-activity back-of-house role with access to medical, dental, vision, vacation, 401(k) with match, and hotel discounts.

Employer: Hyatt

Location: The Woodlands, TX

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Likely full-time (management)

Lead the front office team, oversee check-in/check-out, handle guest issues, and manage billing and reports. Great for someone with hotel front desk or hospitality management experience who wants a leadership role with benefits and growth potential.

Employer: HEI Hotels & Resorts – Embassy Suites The Woodlands at Hughes Landing

Location: The Woodlands, TX

Pay: $15.00/hour (non-tipped)

(non-tipped) Type: Part-time

Serve hotel guests at a lakeside Embassy Suites, from taking orders to delivering plates and handling checks. Ideal if you want steady hourly pay (not tip-based) plus access to health benefits, PTO programs, 401(k) with match, and hotel discounts.

Employer: HEI Hotels & Resorts – Embassy Suites The Woodlands at Hughes Landing

Location: The Woodlands, TX

Pay: $15.00/hour (non-tipped)

(non-tipped) Type: Part-time

This appears to be the same Embassy Suites server role as above, posted twice. If the first link doesn’t work, try this one—same duties, pay, and benefits.

Employer: HEI Hotels & Resorts (The Westin at The Woodlands)

Location: The Woodlands, TX

Pay: $7.25/hour (non-tipped)

(non-tipped) Type: Full-time

Duplicate of the Sorriso Server Assistant role above, just via Indeed instead of LinkedIn. Use whichever link you prefer to apply.

If something looks good, don’t overthink it—save the link, tweak your resume tonight, and send a quick application while these are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.