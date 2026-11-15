The Woodlands has steady demand for people who keep buildings, gyms, and golf courses in top shape. Here are several hands-on roles hiring now in The Woodlands, TX.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: The Woodlands, TX

The Woodlands, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role focuses on deep floor care across different sites—carpet, tile, hardwood—using pro equipment and chemicals. Good fit if you like detailed work, staying active, and keeping spaces looking sharp.

Employer: 24 Hour Fitness

24 Hour Fitness Location: The Woodlands, TX

The Woodlands, TX Type: Not listed (facility role)

Not listed (facility role) Salary: Not listed

Help keep a busy gym clean, safe, and welcoming—from locker rooms to weight floors. Great if you enjoy a fitness setting, can handle physical work, and like a mix of cleaning, light repairs, and member interaction.

Employer: All Things Pristine Cleaning Services LLC

All Things Pristine Cleaning Services LLC Location: The Woodlands, TX

The Woodlands, TX Type: Part-time

Salary: $14.00–$18.00 per hour

Flexible night-shift cleaning with travel to different client sites. Good for someone with a car who wants extra income, steady hours, and room to grow in commercial cleaning.

Employer: Arcis Golf (The Woodlands Country Club, Palmer Course)

Arcis Golf (The Woodlands Country Club, Palmer Course) Location: The Woodlands, TX

The Woodlands, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outdoor role caring for a golf course—mowing, trimming, bunker and turf care with golf course equipment. Nice match if you like working outside, notice details, and want benefits plus potential career growth in club operations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.