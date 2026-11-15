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💰 The Woodlands Accounting Jobs – Multiple High-Paying Roles
The Woodlands is hot right now for senior finance pros, especially if you like working with high-net-worth clients or complex operations. Here are several standout roles worth a closer look.
Wealth Advisor
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: The Woodlands, TX (in-office, Mon–Fri)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work with high-net-worth individuals and families on full financial plans, investments, retirement, tax, and estate strategies. This is a senior role (CFP and 10+ years experience required) where you’ll own client relationships, mentor junior advisors, and help grow assets under management.
ISP Tax Manager, Ultra-High-Net-Worth
- Employer: Crowe (IronSpire Group)
- Location: The Woodlands, TX (hybrid or remote depending on proximity to office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $102,500 – $209,400 per year
- Application deadline: 02/28/2027
Lead complex tax work for ultra-wealthy families and family offices, focusing on estate, gift, trust, and cross-border issues. You’ll manage multiple engagements, coach a team, and act as a strategic advisor; CPA or JD and 5+ years in public accounting, law, or family office are required.
Controller – Heavy Duty Truck Dealerships
- Employer: South Texas Truck Centers
- Location: The Woodlands, TX (corporate office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on Controller role overseeing accounting for a multi-location commercial truck and construction equipment group. You’ll own month- and year-end close, budgeting, cash flow, floorplan financing, inventory/WIP, and lead the accounting team—heavy duty / dealership experience is required.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—employers often post related roles, too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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