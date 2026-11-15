The Woodlands is hot right now for senior finance pros, especially if you like working with high-net-worth clients or complex operations. Here are several standout roles worth a closer look.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: The Woodlands, TX (in-office, Mon–Fri)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with high-net-worth individuals and families on full financial plans, investments, retirement, tax, and estate strategies. This is a senior role (CFP and 10+ years experience required) where you’ll own client relationships, mentor junior advisors, and help grow assets under management.

Employer: Crowe (IronSpire Group)

(IronSpire Group) Location: The Woodlands, TX (hybrid or remote depending on proximity to office)

(hybrid or remote depending on proximity to office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $102,500 – $209,400 per year

Application deadline: 02/28/2027

Lead complex tax work for ultra-wealthy families and family offices, focusing on estate, gift, trust, and cross-border issues. You’ll manage multiple engagements, coach a team, and act as a strategic advisor; CPA or JD and 5+ years in public accounting, law, or family office are required.

Employer: South Texas Truck Centers

Location: The Woodlands, TX (corporate office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on Controller role overseeing accounting for a multi-location commercial truck and construction equipment group. You’ll own month- and year-end close, budgeting, cash flow, floorplan financing, inventory/WIP, and lead the accounting team—heavy duty / dealership experience is required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—employers often post related roles, too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.