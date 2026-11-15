There are some handy free items around The Woodlands right now, from home basics to outdoor gear. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what’s nearby.

Item: Free bathtub

Condition: Used – Fair

Location: Panther Creek, The Woodlands (pickup in Spring, TX)

Source: Facebook Marketplace

Standard bathtub being given away. The poster notes it’s used and in fair shape, so it may be best for a remodel, rental, or garage/utility use. You’ll likely need a truck and help to lift it.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Plano Troll live bait bucket

Condition: Not stated

Location: Cochran's Crossing, The Woodlands, TX

Source: Nextdoor

Orange and white bait bucket with a clear compartment lid and carry handle. Made in the USA. Great for fishing trips or storing live bait on the boat or dock.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Set of 4 bed risers

Condition: Not stated

Location: Cochran's Crossing, The Woodlands, TX

Source: Nextdoor

Four tapered plastic risers to lift your bed higher off the floor. Helpful for extra storage space under the bed or to adjust bed height for comfort.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

These free deals in The Woodlands can go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.