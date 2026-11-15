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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in The Woodlands Today
There are some handy free items around The Woodlands right now, from home basics to outdoor gear. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what’s nearby.
Free bathtub
Item: Free bathtub
Condition: Used – Fair
Location: Panther Creek, The Woodlands (pickup in Spring, TX)
Source: Facebook Marketplace
Standard bathtub being given away. The poster notes it’s used and in fair shape, so it may be best for a remodel, rental, or garage/utility use. You’ll likely need a truck and help to lift it.
Plano Troll Live Bait Bucket
Item: Plano Troll live bait bucket
Condition: Not stated
Location: Cochran's Crossing, The Woodlands, TX
Source: Nextdoor
Orange and white bait bucket with a clear compartment lid and carry handle. Made in the USA. Great for fishing trips or storing live bait on the boat or dock.
4 Bed Risers
Item: Set of 4 bed risers
Condition: Not stated
Location: Cochran's Crossing, The Woodlands, TX
Source: Nextdoor
Four tapered plastic risers to lift your bed higher off the floor. Helpful for extra storage space under the bed or to adjust bed height for comfort.
These free deals in The Woodlands can go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.