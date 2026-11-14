Healthcare hiring is steady in The Woodlands, with options from bedside hospice care to light companion shifts. Here are several roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Silverado

Silverado Location: The Woodlands, TX (North Houston / Conroe coverage)

The Woodlands, TX (North Houston / Conroe coverage) Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$90,000/year

Work as a field RN Case Manager supporting hospice patients and families at home. You’ll build care plans, coordinate with the care team, and provide hands-on end-of-life nursing with a nationally ranked hospice provider offering strong benefits and growth.

Employer: You're First Care

Location: The Woodlands, TX 77384

The Woodlands, TX 77384 Type: Listed as Full-time, schedule is part-time evenings (8p–12a, rotating weekends)

Listed as Full-time, schedule is Pay: $14.75–$15.50/hour

Evening caregiving role focused on dementia care in clients’ homes. Great fit if you have at least 2 years of recent hands-on caregiving, can drive, and want steady night shifts with paid training and a uniform allowance.

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Cornerstone Caregiving Location: The Woodlands, TX 77380

The Woodlands, TX 77380 Type: Part-time / Other

Pay: $17.00–$17.50/hour

Very light, set-schedule role helping one client in a facility get to breakfast and dinner (1-hour morning and evening shifts). Good option if you want short, predictable hours, weekly pay, and benefits like health insurance and PTO.

Employer: Texas Children’s Hospital

Location: The Woodlands, TX

The Woodlands, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based LVN role in a fast-paced pediatric setting, gathering patient info, assessing kids, and providing direct care as part of a larger care team. Ideal if you want stable hours and to grow your skills within a major children’s hospital system.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.