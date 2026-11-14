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🏥 The Woodlands Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now
Healthcare hiring is steady in The Woodlands, with options from bedside hospice care to light companion shifts. Here are several roles you can scan and apply to fast.
Hospice RN Case Manager
- Employer: Silverado
- Location: The Woodlands, TX (North Houston / Conroe coverage)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,000–$90,000/year
Work as a field RN Case Manager supporting hospice patients and families at home. You’ll build care plans, coordinate with the care team, and provide hands-on end-of-life nursing with a nationally ranked hospice provider offering strong benefits and growth.
CNA/HHA 8p–12a Part Time
- Employer: You're First Care
- Location: The Woodlands, TX 77384
- Type: Listed as Full-time, schedule is part-time evenings (8p–12a, rotating weekends)
- Pay: $14.75–$15.50/hour
Evening caregiving role focused on dementia care in clients’ homes. Great fit if you have at least 2 years of recent hands-on caregiving, can drive, and want steady night shifts with paid training and a uniform allowance.
Caregiver Needed for Client in The Woodlands, TX $17.50/hr
- Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving
- Location: The Woodlands, TX 77380
- Type: Part-time / Other
- Pay: $17.00–$17.50/hour
Very light, set-schedule role helping one client in a facility get to breakfast and dinner (1-hour morning and evening shifts). Good option if you want short, predictable hours, weekly pay, and benefits like health insurance and PTO.
Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN) – TCP The Woodlands
- Employer: Texas Children’s Hospital
- Location: The Woodlands, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Clinic-based LVN role in a fast-paced pediatric setting, gathering patient info, assessing kids, and providing direct care as part of a larger care team. Ideal if you want stable hours and to grow your skills within a major children’s hospital system.
If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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