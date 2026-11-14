The Woodlands is busy with diners, shoppers, and gym-goers, so local spots are adding to their teams. Here are several solid food, coffee, and wellness roles hiring now.

Employer: Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão Location: The Woodlands, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help prep salads, sides, and desserts at a popular Brazilian steakhouse. This role is active and hands-on, with chances to grow and access to medical, dental, and vision benefits for eligible team members.

Employer: Lori's Gifts, Inc.

Lori's Gifts, Inc. Location: The Woodlands, TX

Type: Not listed (likely part-time or full-time hourly)

Not listed (likely part-time or full-time hourly) Salary: Not listed

Make coffee, smoothies, and light food while offering warm, caring service in a small coffee shop setting. Comes with employee discounts, commuter benefits, and a supportive, inclusive workplace.

Employer: YMCA of Greater Houston

Location: The Woodlands, TX – Shadowbend

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support members on the wellness floor, keep equipment clean and safe, and help promote healthy living. Good fit if you like fitness, enjoy helping people, and want a mission-driven, community-focused workplace.

Employer: Schillecis New Orleans Kitchen

Location: The Woodlands, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $14.00 – $16.00 per hour

Keep a busy kitchen running by washing dishes, organizing the dish area, and helping with basic food prep and bussing. Great if you want steady hours, like fast-paced work, and prefer being behind the scenes.

If something here looks right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—local spots tend to fill roles quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.