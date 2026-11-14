There are some nice free items popping up around The Woodlands and nearby Spring. If you’re setting up a home or just love a good free deal, these might be worth a look.

Item: Black leather loveseat

Condition: Good condition with normal wear

Location: Sterling Ridge, Spring, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Comfortable black leather loveseat that the owner is giving away because they don’t have room for it anymore. It has normal wear but is still in good condition. This is a pickup-only item, so you’ll need a vehicle and maybe a friend to help move it.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Colorful striped area rug

Condition: Used

Location: Sylvan Forest, Spring, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

A colorful striped area rug that could brighten up a living room, bedroom, or playroom. It’s used, so expect some signs of wear, but it’s a handy freebie if you need a rug on a budget.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Metal ironing board with tubular steel legs

Condition: Good, repainted, one bent edge

Location: Sylvan Forest, Spring, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Sturdy metal ironing board from the 1940s with heavy tubular steel folding legs and a perforated metal ironing surface. The board and legs have been repainted with rust-inhibiting paint. There is one bent edge (shown in the photos), but the poster says it is still sturdy and works well for ironing. It folds for storage and could be used for ironing, as part of a vintage collection, or for a creative repurposing project.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Razor Power Core E90 electric scooter

Condition: Good condition

Location: Cochran's Green, The Woodlands, TX (currently in front yard; message for exact address)

Source: nextdoor.com

Razor Power Core E90 electric scooter in good condition and being given away for free. The owner says it is currently in the front yard. You’ll need to message the poster on Nextdoor for the exact address before heading over.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in The Woodlands and Spring tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, check the listing and contact the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.