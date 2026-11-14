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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in The Woodlands Right Now
There are some nice free items popping up around The Woodlands and nearby Spring. If you’re setting up a home or just love a good free deal, these might be worth a look.
Black Leather Loveseat
Item: Black leather loveseat
Condition: Good condition with normal wear
Location: Sterling Ridge, Spring, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Comfortable black leather loveseat that the owner is giving away because they don’t have room for it anymore. It has normal wear but is still in good condition. This is a pickup-only item, so you’ll need a vehicle and maybe a friend to help move it.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Striped Area Rug
Item: Colorful striped area rug
Condition: Used
Location: Sylvan Forest, Spring, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
A colorful striped area rug that could brighten up a living room, bedroom, or playroom. It’s used, so expect some signs of wear, but it’s a handy freebie if you need a rug on a budget.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Metal Ironing Board (Vintage Style)
Item: Metal ironing board with tubular steel legs
Condition: Good, repainted, one bent edge
Location: Sylvan Forest, Spring, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Sturdy metal ironing board from the 1940s with heavy tubular steel folding legs and a perforated metal ironing surface. The board and legs have been repainted with rust-inhibiting paint. There is one bent edge (shown in the photos), but the poster says it is still sturdy and works well for ironing. It folds for storage and could be used for ironing, as part of a vintage collection, or for a creative repurposing project.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Razor Power Core E90 Electric Scooter
Item: Razor Power Core E90 electric scooter
Condition: Good condition
Location: Cochran's Green, The Woodlands, TX (currently in front yard; message for exact address)
Source: nextdoor.com
Razor Power Core E90 electric scooter in good condition and being given away for free. The owner says it is currently in the front yard. You’ll need to message the poster on Nextdoor for the exact address before heading over.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in The Woodlands and Spring tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, check the listing and contact the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.