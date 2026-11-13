The Woodlands is buzzing with retail and customer service roles right now, from banks to luxury fashion. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: First Service Credit Union

First Service Credit Union Location: 9110 Grogans Mill Rd, The Woodlands, TX 77380

Type: Full-time (bank/credit union branch role)

Full-time (bank/credit union branch role) Salary: Not listed

This role supports the Branch Manager and leads day-to-day teller operations. You’ll handle vault and ATM cash, help with account questions and changes, and make sure members get fast, friendly service.

Employer: Pandora

Location: Macy’s, The Woodlands, TX

Macy’s, The Woodlands, TX Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.10–$21.45 per hour (base; bonus eligible)

Lead a small team at the Pandora jewelry counter inside Macy’s. You’ll coach sales associates, manage schedules and inventory, and focus on hitting sales goals while keeping the counter looking sharp.

Employer: Gucci

Location: The Woodlands, TX

The Woodlands, TX Type: Full-time

Start Date Listed: 2027-01-04

Salary: Not listed

Run a team on the sales floor at a luxury fashion store. You’ll lead client experience, coach Client Advisors, track sales KPIs, and partner with store leadership on events, merchandising, and staffing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.