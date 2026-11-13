The Woodlands has a steady flow of office and admin roles right now, from healthcare front desks to real estate and finance support.

Here are a few solid options if you’re organized, friendly, and like keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: Texas Children's Hospital

Texas Children's Hospital Location: The Woodlands, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front desk role in a busy pediatric clinic setting. You’ll greet patients, answer phones, handle scheduling, referrals, and billing info while supporting families and medical staff.

Employer: Resource Capital Solutions

Location: The Woodlands, TX (in person)

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)

Salary: $15.00 – $22.00 per hour

Benefits: Paid time off

Office support role with a real estate company, helping with calendars, documents, records, and errands around the Houston area. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, like using tools like Microsoft Office and AI, and want steady weekday hours.

Employer: Elevate Patient Financial Solutions

Location: The Woodlands, TX (onsite office)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, pet insurance, referral bonuses

Clerical role handling mail, reception, reports, and general office support for a healthcare-focused company. Great if you like routine, teamwork, and using your typing and data entry skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.