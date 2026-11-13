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📋 Several Admin & Clerical Jobs in The Woodlands, TX
The Woodlands has a steady flow of office and admin roles right now, from healthcare front desks to real estate and finance support.
Here are a few solid options if you’re organized, friendly, and like keeping things running smoothly.
Front Office Specialist I - TCP The Woodlands
- Employer: Texas Children's Hospital
- Location: The Woodlands, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front desk role in a busy pediatric clinic setting. You’ll greet patients, answer phones, handle scheduling, referrals, and billing info while supporting families and medical staff.
Secretary/Administrative Assistant
- Employer: Resource Capital Solutions
- Location: The Woodlands, TX (in person)
- Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)
- Salary: $15.00 – $22.00 per hour
- Benefits: Paid time off
Office support role with a real estate company, helping with calendars, documents, records, and errands around the Houston area. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, like using tools like Microsoft Office and AI, and want steady weekday hours.
Mail Clerk
- Employer: Elevate Patient Financial Solutions
- Location: The Woodlands, TX (onsite office)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM
- Salary: Not listed
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, pet insurance, referral bonuses
Clerical role handling mail, reception, reports, and general office support for a healthcare-focused company. Great if you like routine, teamwork, and using your typing and data entry skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.