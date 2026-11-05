🏥 The Woodlands Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Healthcare hiring is steady in The Woodlands, with options from hospital roles to in-home care and pediatric support. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health (St. Luke’s Health – The Woodlands Hospital)

CommonSpirit Health (St. Luke’s Health – The Woodlands Hospital) Location: The Woodlands, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.49 – $27.52/hour

Hands-on role helping patients with daily care, vitals, hygiene, and comfort in a 245-bed hospital recognized by U.S. News & World Report. Good fit if you have a HS diploma/GED, 1 year direct patient care or nursing school, and BLS/CPR (or can get it within 14 days).

Employer: Rise With ABA Woodlands

Location: The Woodlands, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $22.00/hour

Work 1-on-1 with kids using ABA therapy to build communication, social, and life skills. Great for people with RBT certification or experience working with children (paraeducators, daycare, youth counselors, etc.); includes paid time off and in-person work with a supportive team.

Employer: Texas Children’s Hospital

Location: The Woodlands, TX

Type: Full-time

Fast-paced imaging role doing routine and specialized CT scans for pediatric patients. You’ll blend technical CT skills with direct patient care and handle contrast/medications per state and hospital policy, all in a mission-driven, values-based children’s hospital.

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Location: The Woodlands, TX

Type: Part-time

Provide in-home support like medication reminders, mobility help, meals, light housekeeping, and companionship. Offers flexible schedules, immediate start, benefits package, and referral bonuses—ideal if you have caregiving experience, a car, and a heart for seniors.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: The Woodlands, TX (multi-state float role)

Type: Full-time (30+ hours/week)

Travel RN role for those with 2+ years dialysis/nephrology experience. You’ll float across multiple states, providing hemodialysis care, education, and leadership for patient care techs and nurses, with overnight travel and a mix of hands-on care and quality improvement work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers in The Woodlands are hiring often, and experience in one role can open doors to the next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.