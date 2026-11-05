🍽️ Multiple Restaurant Jobs in The Woodlands, $11–$18/hr

The Woodlands food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work and friendly guests, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Damosa Food Industry Inc (China Bridge)

Damosa Food Industry Inc (China Bridge) Location: The Woodlands/Spring, TX (in person)

(in person) Pay: $11.00 – $18.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Serve guests, run food, and help keep the dining room running smoothly. Good fit if you’re energetic, like talking with people, and want tips + flexible hours.

Employer: Damosa Food Industry Inc

Damosa Food Industry Inc Location: The Woodlands, TX 77382 (in person)

(in person) Pay: $11.00 – $14.00 per hour

Type: Part-time (listing also mentions full-time)

Mix of dishwashing, basic kitchen prep, and keeping the back of house clean. Great entry role if you have knife skills, want day or night shifts, and like steady, behind-the-scenes work.

Employer: Damosa Food Industry Inc

Damosa Food Industry Inc Location: The Woodlands, TX (one location, in person)

(one location, in person) Pay: $13.00 – $17.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Permanent

Hands-on cooking role doing wok and fry work, plus some prep and cleaning. Ideal if you have about a year of cooking or restaurant experience and can handle 10-hour shifts, days, nights, and some weekends.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.