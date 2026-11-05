undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🍽️ Multiple Restaurant Jobs in The Woodlands, $11–$18/hr
The Woodlands food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work and friendly guests, these local spots are worth a look.
Server – Full/Part Time
- Employer: Damosa Food Industry Inc (China Bridge)
- Location: The Woodlands/Spring, TX (in person)
- Pay: $11.00 – $18.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time, Part-time
Serve guests, run food, and help keep the dining room running smoothly. Good fit if you’re energetic, like talking with people, and want tips + flexible hours.
Dishwasher / Prep Cook
- Employer: Damosa Food Industry Inc
- Location: The Woodlands, TX 77382 (in person)
- Pay: $11.00 – $14.00 per hour
- Type: Part-time (listing also mentions full-time)
Mix of dishwashing, basic kitchen prep, and keeping the back of house clean. Great entry role if you have knife skills, want day or night shifts, and like steady, behind-the-scenes work.
Wok Chef
- Employer: Damosa Food Industry Inc
- Location: The Woodlands, TX (one location, in person)
- Pay: $13.00 – $17.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, Permanent
Hands-on cooking role doing wok and fry work, plus some prep and cleaning. Ideal if you have about a year of cooking or restaurant experience and can handle 10-hour shifts, days, nights, and some weekends.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.