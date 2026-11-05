🛒 The Woodlands Retail & Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

The Woodlands is busy and growing, which means local stores and companies are hiring. Here are a few solid customer-focused roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Rooms To Go

Rooms To Go Location: The Woodlands, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: About $50,000–$70,000/year (commission-based)

Sell kids’ furniture in a busy showroom and earn uncapped commission, with top-tier paid training and a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, discounts). Great fit if you’ve done any customer-facing work (servers, bartenders, retail, etc.) and like a flexible retail schedule with clear tools and support to grow your income.

Employer: POP MART

Location: The Woodlands, TX (The Woodlands Mall)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $52,000–$62,000/year (plus potential incentives)

Lead a high-energy collectible toy store, owning sales performance, team leadership, visual merchandising, and customer experience. Comes with 401k, health insurance, PTO, and growth opportunities as POP MART expands in North America—ideal if you have 3+ years of retail management and love pop culture and designer toys.

Employer: Westway Feed Products LLC

Location: The Woodlands, TX (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Manage regional customer service for North America’s largest maker of liquid livestock supplements, leading a multi-site team and owning order accuracy, delivery performance, and customer experience. Good match if you have 5+ years in customer service/order management (manufacturing or agribusiness preferred) and want a role with travel, data-driven reporting, and clear career growth in a global company.

If something here feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.