💰 Multiple Accounting & Finance Roles in The Woodlands, TX

The Woodlands is busy with finance hiring right now, from real estate development to banking and trucking. If you’ve got numbers skills, there’s a solid mix of analyst, advisor, and leadership roles open.

Employer: Signorelli Company

Signorelli Company Location: The Woodlands, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

This role supports underwriting for large real estate development and financing deals. You’ll build complex Excel models, work with division leaders, and get exposure to multiple asset classes in an entrepreneurial setting.

Employer: Ellaway Blues Consulting (EPC client)

Ellaway Blues Consulting (EPC client) Location: The Woodlands, TX (or South Houston office)

(or South Houston office) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive base, discretionary bonus, full benefits (per listing)

Lead project accounting for an EPC firm handling oil & gas, chemicals, and industrial projects. You’ll own WIP and ASC 606 revenue recognition, build and mentor a project accounting team, and partner closely with project controls and IT/ERP.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for client)

(recruiting for client) Location: The Woodlands, TX

Type: Full-time, in-office Monday–Friday

Full-time, in-office Monday–Friday Salary: Not listed

Senior-level wealth advisor role serving high-net-worth clients with full financial planning, investments, tax and estate coordination. Requires CFP and 10+ years of wealth management experience, plus a strong track record with HNW relationships.

Employer: South Texas Truck Centers

Location: The Woodlands, TX (corporate office)

(corporate office) Type: Full-time Controller

Full-time Controller Salary: Not listed

Hands-on Controller role leading accounting for a multi-location Mack & Volvo truck and construction equipment dealership group. You’ll manage full financial reporting, floor plan financing, inventory/WIP, OEM statements, and lead the accounting team.

Employer: Huntington National Bank

Location: The Woodlands, TX (office/branch-based)

(office/branch-based) Type: Full-time, office workplace

Full-time, office workplace Salary: Not listed

Branch-based advisor role focused on building long-term client relationships and meeting production goals. You’ll provide investment and insurance solutions, coach branch staff, and partner with other bank lines of business; Series 7, 63, 65/66 and Life & Health are required.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more detail on requirements and next steps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.