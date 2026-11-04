🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs in The Woodlands, TX

The Woodlands restaurant scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, friendly guests, and flexible hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Sixty Vines

Sixty Vines Location: The Woodlands, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a polished, wine-focused restaurant by keeping tables spotless and food running smoothly. This role comes with flexible schedules, potential PTO after 1 year, insurance after 60 days (with hours requirements), and support for WSET/Sommelier certification.

Also listed here if you prefer Indeed: SV-Bus Staff – Sixty Vines (Indeed)

Employer: Mexican Sugar

Location: The Woodlands, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar support role in a lively, modern Latin restaurant—keep the dining room clean, run food, and back up the servers and bar. Offers flexible schedules, potential PTO after 1 year, insurance after 60 days (with hours requirements), and access to beverage education.

Employer: Sapporo Izakaya

Location: The Woodlands, TX

Type: Part-time (20–30 hours/week; listing also mentions full-time)

(20–30 hours/week; listing also mentions full-time) Pay: $12.00–$16.00 per hour

Be the first smile guests see at this Japanese spot—greet, seat, and handle the register using Aloha POS. Good fit if you want a flexible schedule, employee discount, and a front-of-house role that isn’t too physically demanding.

Employer: Kendra Scott

Location: The Woodlands, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve drinks inside a fashion-lifestyle brand store and help create a fun, welcoming vibe for shoppers. Great if you like guest interaction, want a mix of coffee and retail energy, and can work evenings, weekends, and holidays with TABC and Food Handler certifications.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.