The Clark County library is helping local youth get ready for the holidays with seasonal projects in its Tuesday afternoon Get Crafty program.

Every Tuesday, families can unwind and get creative at the library after a full day of school.

With Thanksgiving approaching, the kids made turkey magnets today and will make placemats next week. Beyond Get Crafty, the library offers family activities throughout the week, including story time for toddlers, a teen and tween pumpkin pie decorating

competition, and cookie decorating for Santa’s visit. One of the best features of these programs is their come-and-go format, which lets families stop by at their leisure.

For library employees, watching kids relax and bond through these activities is the best part of the job. Lexi Garza, who works with the youth department, said, “I love working with the youth and creating things together.” Four-year-old Rylee, who attends every Tuesday afternoon, shares that enthusiasm. Even with the strong turnout, staff members hope everyone in the community will visit at least once and discover that the library offers more than just books.

Our local library is one of the community’s hidden treasures. Open seven days a week, it gives visitors the chance to leave with a craft, a little more knowledge, or both. For families looking to plan their next visit, calendars of upcoming events are available at the library.

As cooler weather draws us indoors, I encourage every family to try one of the library’s programs. It is a simple way to get creative, spend time together, and discover what our local library has to offer.