As most people are aware, the midterm elections occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Late last week, the Clark County Elections Board took steps to ensure accuracy.

Using a process known as a hand-to-eye audit, they gathered at the Clark County Courthouse on Friday, November 6, for that reason.

“They randomly pick one machine and one race, and this is called the hand-to-eye audit,” confirmed Clark County Clerk Michelle Turner, also chair of the Clark County Elections Board. “We open the machine and physically take out the ballots and match them up with the tape (results).”

On Friday morning, to encourage transparency, a poll worker on the elections board representing the Democratic Party and one representing the Republican Party helped organize ballots.

After organizing the ballots, two others went over and read aloud the final results.

Because Clark County Sheriff Berl Perdue was also on the ballot, a representative from the Sheriff’s Office was there too.

The randomly selected race for the audit was the 5th Magisterial District Race, and the site was Baker Intermediate School.

That race, in Tuesday’s midterms, featured Mike Flynn running unopposed, making the hand count seemingly much simpler.

However, there were some challenges.

“This is the first time I’ve ever picked a machine that’s got multiple precincts in it,” said Turner. “They’re only looking for one race, so you can’t go through all of them.”

As might be expected, some technical nuances led to reorganizing papers to maintain accuracy, ensure organization, and produce an accurate result.

The steps followed were monitored.

“It’s under camera right now,” Turner added, noting it was required by the Kentucky Secretary of State’s office.

Ultimately, the results showed that Flynn received 1,578 total votes, matching the number tabulated Tuesday night.

The audit accounted for absentee votes, undervotes, overvotes, and more.