This past Saturday, November 7, marked the soft launch of the Launch Lab program of the Winchester Clark County Entrepreneurial Academy (WCE Academy).

With their grand finale and pitch night coming up on November 21st at 6:00 p.m. at the Cardinal Community Center, four groups of students were present on Saturday to promote their items.

First in line was Emily Roberts, an author and jewelry maker. For the soft launch, Roberts promoted her upcoming book, “Vivanite.” The book is named after a type of crystal with an unusual association with organic decomposition. Though it has striking colors, the crystal has become a global virus in the books.

Roberts has been writing for as long as she can remember, even as a small child. When she joined WCE Academy, she found the opportunity to write a book all her own and explore her creativity further.

At the age of 15, she finished her first book, “Vivanite,” and has stated, “I want to inspire other teens to write and enjoy their creativity. Even if it’s just inspiring them to read, it’s a start.”

The next group was Certamors, run by Johnny Stanley and Juan Andrade. Together, they have created a clothing brand inspired by several different Japanese styles. The phrase “mors certa” means “certain death”. Though it proves death is inevitable, it also encourages both young entrepreneurs to live life to the fullest while they still can. Stanley currently designs and makes clothes for different brands on a commission basis as a side gig to help support the new venture. So far, all of their marketing is on social media, where they have grown quite popular.

Following them is a sticker company called Old Faithful, owned and run by Peyton Hammonds and Preston Blackburn. The two have worked together to design and create stickers for small businesses and events around the county. Their goal is to keep creating these stickers mainly for small companies, with a custom, human-made feel. In a market where many designs are done with artificial intelligence (AI), they strive to create every design by hand.

The final student business is an app/website called Class Vault, made by Hunter Sadler. Sadler is only fourteen years old, yet has spent just under eight weeks creating the entire website for the program. Class Vault is a classroom website that helps students study difficult classes like AP and Honors courses. The app stores over 8,000 resources for students to access with a membership. All of the resources have been gathered from official college websites and classes to provide the best information possible.

Each group, all of whom have worked hard, will compete on November 21st for $250 in seed money.

WCE Academy, a free 9-session program for Clark County teens seeking to turn ideas into a real business, was created by founder and Executive Director John Chaney, who has worked for Clark County Public Schools.