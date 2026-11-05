New members, upcoming events, and more highlight Chamber of Commerce

A Message from the Executive Director:

October has certainly been an interesting month! Election years inundate us with advertisements, hot topics, and political

conversations. Sometimes it felt as though the outside world’s noise was louder than the good happening right here in our community.

While traveling Spain, I saw how when we CONNECT we can find that we all have things in common, can agree every now and then, and all wish the best for our community. Structures from antiquity, conversations with strangers, and sampling new types of food – so much inspired me!

It was also so nice to come back home and see the Chamber doing what it does best. From Chamber breakfasts and ribbon cuttings to another great Leadership Winchester class experience, our members continued showing up, supporting one another, and strengthening the connections that make Winchester–Clark County such a special place.

As we turn the calendar to November and begin looking toward the holiday season, I encourage everyone to remember the importance of shopping local, supporting our small businesses, and extending a little extra kindness to those around us.

Thank you for continuing to show up, stay involved, and support YOUR Chamber. Together, we are making a difference, one connection at a time.

– Cindy Banks, Executive Director

New Chamber Members:

SecureStore Self Storage:

Looking for reliable self storage with flexible options and unbeatable customer service?

Welcome to SECURESTORE SELF STORAGE, your go-to storage solution. Whether you’re storing household items, business inventory, or seasonal equipment, we make it simple with SECURE, CLEAN, AND ACCESSIBLE STORAGE UNITS in a variety of sizes.

Charlyn Shelton – Regional Manager, charlyn@securestoreus.com

485 Bullion Blvd, Winchester, KY 40391

(304) 237-8028

http://www.securestoreus.com

TC Energy

At TC Energy we do more than deliver energy — we empower people and progress.

We proudly transport the energy that warms homes, fuels industries and strengthens economies, creating a better tomorrow for communities across North America, and the world.

BJ Perry – Government Relations, Bj_perry@tcenergy.com

700 Louisiana St, Houston, TX 77002

(603) 315-7069

http://www.tcenergy.com

ROOF SERVICES LLC

We are a commercial roofing contractor. Our company specializes in all phases of remedial roofing.

Dale Gough – Owner/Manager, dgough@roofservicesllc.com

4475 Rockwell Road, Winchester, KY 40391

(859) 808-0432

http://www.roofservicesllc.com/

https://www.facebook.com/roofservicesllc/

Upcoming Events

November 12

After Hours with WWKY

5:00pm – 7:00pm

Winchester Country Club 410 Boone Avenue

November 16

Monday Breakfast with Clark County Community Services

8am – 9:30am

30 Taylor Avenue

November 19

Thursday Leadership Winchester NonProfit Day

Hosted by Halee Cunningham and Chelsea Reese

November 20

Ribbon Cutting for My Tarnished Crown

12:00 p.m. at 18 North Main Street.

Connections

Breakfasts



Chamber members gathered at Ale-8-One for breakfast, networking, and a special sneak peek at their NEW Cranberry Ale-8! The flavor is caffeine free with hints of cinnamon and ginger, and is available for a limited time.

Earlier in the month, Ale-8-One thanked community members that helped with their 100-year celebration by feeding them lunch and giving them a sneak preview of Cranberry.

Annual Trip Abroad: Spain

Section written by Donna Pace Baker

15 travelers. Planes, trains, buses, a few unexpected detours, lots of laughter, and memories to last a lifetime!

Our Winchester-Clark County Chamber of Commerce adventure through Spain brought together quite a cast of characters! Old high school friends, longtime friends, family members, brothers and sisters, honeymooners, and a few

folks who had no idea what they were getting themselves into!

Some of us had known each other for years. Others were practically strangers when we boarded that first plane. But

somewhere between Madrid, Toledo, Barcelona, sightseeing, shopping, and eating our way across Spain, we became one big traveling family!

We even perfected our poses like those fashionable Spanish models! Well… some of us were more convincing than others!

We shared stories, learned new things, looked out for one another, and laughed our way through an unforgettable adventure.

We came to Spain for the sights, food, and culture, but discovered that sometimes the best part of traveling isn’t WHERE you go, but WHO you go with!

Here’s to our fabulous 15! The trip may be over, but the friendships, memories, and stories (some of which may be better left in Spain!) will live on!

¡Salud to old friends, new friends, and the next adventure!