A painful lesson during the regular season almost turned into an even more painful situation in the second round of the NCHSAA 5-A playoffs for the Hunt High football team in its 39-34 victory over Montgomery Central at Warrior Stadium on Friday night, Nov. 13.

The Warriors, seeded No. 3 out of 24 5-A East Region teams and coming off a first-round bye, opened up a 20-point lead, 33-13, late the fourth quarter against No. 14 Montgomery Central. Hunt, after losing outside linebacker Jayden Warren and defensive tackle Caleb Blower late in a blowout win at Rocky Mount three weeks ago, started mass substitutions.

The Timberwolves (6-6), who tied for second place in the 4-A/5-A PAC Seven Conference, quickly developed a knack for recovering onside kicks after scoring one touchdown on the Hunt reserves. Montgomery Central cut the Warriors lead to five points and had the ball near midfield with time running out but a fumble recovery by Warriors senior Randy James ended the drama.

“In Rocky Mount, we had two starters get hurt and we lost one for the season,” explained Warriors head coach Juan Jackson. “So we started subbing guys out, and we had guys that wouldn’t ordinarily play, and they scored once, and then they kicked two onside kicks after we stopped subbing, and we didn’t recover. We practiced it, but they didn’t recover, and they ended up scoring both times.”

But it wasn’t enough for the Timberwolves to knock out Hunt, which can now look forward to a rematch with archrival Fike after the No. 6 Golden Demons slogged past St. Pauls 28-17 at Buddy Bedgood Stadium. The rematch will be back at Warrior Stadium, where Hunt beat Fike 33-27 two weeks ago.

“Very intense rivalry,” said Jackson, carefully choosing his coaching cliches. “You throw the records out the door. This is a new season. You lose here, you go home; the winner advances. So we’re gonna do our very best to prepare thoroughly to face a quality opponent.”

Hunt’s passing game, which didn’t produce much against Fike, was clicking again Friday. Senior quarterback Mez Harris threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more. Harris, who has verbally committed to Campbell University, fired TD tosses to Jayden Newsome, Kemaury Barnes and Nick Bynum. Junior Doryan Jones also had rushing touchdown for the Warriors.

Jackson credited offensive coordinator Cam Avery for the game plan to keep the Timberwolves off balance.

“Coach Avery’s done a great job of implementing some schemes in offense, whereas we can have a balanced attack,” Jackson said. “So I feel very comfortable in Mez taking control and making it happen.”