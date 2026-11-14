Southern Nash’s Baker runs for 5 TDs but Northside scores 6

JACKSONVILLE — Five touchdowns by sophomore D.J. Baker wasn’t enough but his Southern Nash made No. 2-seeded Northside High sweat before the Monarch escaped with a 43-35 win and a trip to the third round of the NCHSAA 5-A football playoffs Friday night, Nov. 13.

The Firebirds, seeded 15th in the 24-team 5-A East Region bracket, had the ball after recovering a Northside fumble at their own 40-yard line early in the fourth quarter with the score tied 35-all in the second round the NCHSAA 5-A football playoffs at Northside High. But Southern Nash failed to turn that break into points and once they got the ball back, the Monarchs (11-0) marched for the winning touchdown — a 1-yard plunge by Reginald Gray with 5:53 still on the clock.

The Firebirds had two more possessions, the last one starting with a minute or so to play and no timeouts, but couldn’t find the end zone a sixth time.

Baker scored on runs of 4 and 2 yards in the first half as the Monarchs bolted to a 28-14 lead. He slammed in from 2 yards again in the third quarter to keep the Firebirds within striking distance. Baker, who finished with 150 of Southern Nash’s 344 rushing yards, rambled 48 yards for his fourth TD late in the third quarter before tying the score with a 1-yard TD and the two-point conversion run with 10:52 to go in the game.

Freshman backfield mate Kee’Brion Smith rushed for 128 yards on 19 carries/ He added a two-point run in the third quarter.

The Monarchs got three rushing TDs from Zion Jones including dashes of 40 and 48 yards while Rah Lei Anderson ran in a pair of touchdowns.

Northside will host No. 7 Eastern Alamance in the regional semifinals next Friday while Southern Nash heads into the offseason with its first losing record since the COVID spring season in 2021 and the first full season since 2008.

Northside 43

Southern Nash 35

SN NS

First downs 18 11

Rushes-Yards 68-344 25-232

Passing yards 1 130

Att-Comp-Int 9-1-1 10-5-0

Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1

Punts-Avg. 1-47 0-0

Penalties-Yards 9-69 9-70

Score by quarters

SN 7 6 14 8 — 35

NS 14 14 7 8 — 43

Scoring summary

NS — Rah Lei Anderson 10 run (Sam Summers kick), 9:37, 1st.

SN ­— D.J. Baker 4 run (Brayden Wells kick), 2:29, 1st.

NS — Zion Jones 30 run (Summers kick), 1:49, 1st.

SN — Baker 2 run (kick blocked), 5:59, 2nd.

NS — Anderson 3 run (kick blocked), 5:19, 2nd.

NS — Jones 5 run (Reginald Gray run), 3:12, 2nd.

SN — Baker 2 run (Kee’Brion Smith run), 7:09, 3rd.

NS — Jones 48 run (Summers kick), 5:53, 3rd.

SN — Baker 48 run (run failed), 2:52, 3rd.

SN — Baker 1 run (Baker run), 10:32, 4th.

NS — Gray 1 run (Anderson run), 5:53, 4th.

Individual statistics

RUSHING — Southern Nash: D.J. Baker 28-150, 5 TDs; Kee’Brion Smith 19-128; Trey Smith 12-65; Brian Pulley Jr. 3-8; Dinyatral Blackwell 1-5; Ashton Holland 1-1; L.J. White 2-minus 9; Team 2-minus 4.

PASSING — Southern Nash: L.J. White 9-1-1, 1 yard.

RECEIVING — Southern Nash: Ashton Holland 1-1.