Barton College rallied from a 13-point deficit in the second half to overtake Wingate 89-77 in the Bulldogs’ season opener Friday night, Nov. 13, in the second game of the 45-Second Classic at Wilson Gymnasium.

Senior Xavier Tubbs-Matthews dropped in 14 of his 23 points in the second half of his Bulldogs debut while senior returner Sean Quick-Streeter netted 20 points. Two more Bulldogs, Isajah Deburgo and Chris Brown, hit double figures in their first game with the team. Deburgo had 13 points to go with six rebounds while Brown added 10 points.

Barton shot a tidy 50% in each half despite going a woeful 2-of-19 from 3-point range and just 19 of 29 from the foul line. The Bulldogs did narrowly win the rebounding battle 36-35.

Jordan Miller’s 22 points led Wingate (0-2).

Mount Olive lost to Augusta in the first game Friday. Augusta will face Barton at 1 p.m. Saturday in the showcase finale following UMO-Wingate at 11 a.m.