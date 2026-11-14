Wilson Prep stuns Rosman early, grinds out 40-28 victory in 1-A second round

The Rosman High football team traveled more than six hours in an activity bus to Wilson Prep for the third round of the NCHSAA 1-A playoffs Friday night, Nov. 13, only to find itself down two touchdowns less than three minutes into the game against the defending state 1-A champions.

But the visiting Tigers weren’t about to quit and the host Tigers had to dig in and scrap for an eventual 40-28 victory that put Wilson Prep, seeded No. 2 in the 1-A West Region, in the third round against the team it beat for the state title last December — Robbinsville.

Wilson Prep’s Tyquan Whitaker sailed 85 yards largely untouched with the opening kickoff for a touchdown that stunned the visitors from Transylvania County with an impressive crowd of a few dozen supporters considering the 335-mile distance between the high schools. After Wilson Prep forced a three-and-out on Rosman’s initial possession, Tigers senior Ny’Dariun Daniels bolted 85 yards through the middle of the Rosman defense for another six points and a 14-0 lead.

“When I saw them pull in and all their people,” Wilson Prep head coach Phillip Dickens said of the Transylvania County Tigers. “Nine times out of 10, we get a charter bus going that far, but I told my kids, I said, these boys got a lot to fight for. I mean, you got to think they was in the area that went through the flood last year. Oh yeah, they are resilient people, and I knew it was going to be tough. I talked to the coach early during the week — super guy — and I knew he had his boys ready to play when they came in here, and we saw it. They just wouldn’t die. I mean, we thought we took the fight out of them, but they kept fighting back.”

Rosman gathered itself after Daniels’ TD dash and mustered a 12-play 60-yard drive behind an offense with 5-foot-11, 250-pound junior Brayan Reynaldo smashing repeatedly through the center of the Wilson Prep defense. The stout fullback finished with 101 yards on 18 carries, including 23 of the 60 on that drive that ended with Cleaman Dodson’s 6-yard fight to the goal line.

The train horn blasted by the Rosman faithful almost seemed like a collective sigh of relief that Wilson Prep wasn’t going to run away with the game.

“We planned on being methodical and trying to control the clock as much as we could,” said Tigers head coach Tyrea Allen. “We’re just a ground-type team and we like to get downhill fast. We were able to to make some leeway on their defense at times, and they can hit them quick, man. They got some elusive quick players, and they were able to make us miss a lot of tackles, and that contributed to some of those big plays. We just took a little too long to get rolling, and they yeah they were up two touchdowns before we could catch our breath.”

Before Rosman could feel too good about its situation, however, Daniels re-entered the equation. The senior transfer from SouthWest Edgecombe who had missed half the regular season with injuries showed how dangerous he can be when healthy.

Daniels took the ensuing Rosman kickoff at the Prep 10-yard line and didn’t stop until he reached the far end zone for a second straight kickoff return TD.

Daniels finished with 184 yards on 12 carries, most of Wilson Prep’s 207 yards on the ground.

“Good blocking and just a little IQ,” Daniels said of what went well for the Tigers. “Hey, just a little teamwork. We had put a little teamwork to it a little bit. Had to talk it out.”

Malicah Perry’s two-point run gave Prep a 22-6 lead and the Tigers would need every bit as Rosman kept pace the rest of the way, outscoring Prep 22-18 over the next two quarters before a scoreless fourth quarter. The two kickoff return TDs loomed large over the quiet Rosman dressing area in the Wilson Prep auxiliary gym after the game.

“Yeah, man, we got started late,” Allen said. “We got started late after the second quarte and we just couldn’t catch no traction. And they continued to make plays. We finally got into a rhythm, started running our offense the way we were supposed to, and executing the way we needed to.”

Rosman (6-6), the No. 7 West seed, finished fourth in the 1-A/2-A Smoky Mountain Conference against such teams as 2-A Murphy and Cherokee and 1-A Robbinsville but Wilson Prep’s speed was something the Tigers weren’t accustomed to.

“We’ve seen a few guys that can really get out there and get into space and run, but just not as many weapons as Wilson Prep was able to put out at one time,” Allen said. “So it took us a little bit to adjust and be able to try to corral them and get hats on them. And once we started doing that, we started slowing them down a little bit, but it took a little too long.”

Wilson Prep’s passing game picked up with quarterback Justin Hicks hitting freshman Tenille Jones on a 16-yard catch-and-run TD in the second quarter after Reynaldo’s 2-yard scoring plunge. Jones added a 22-yard touchdown run with a minute to play in the half.

Hicks, who was 5-of-10 passing for 104 yards with one interception, tossed 34-yard strike to Chanze Barnes for Wilson Prep’s only second-half TD. The Tigers finished with 327 offensive yards with two turnovers but committed 12 penalties for 103 yards while Rosman added nine flags for 75 yards with most coming in the second quarter for both teams.

“We gotta clean it up, especially at quarterback,” Dickens said. “You know, we gotta demand the game. Yeah, we had some big plays, but we had a bunch of bonehead plays too that we gotta really capitalize on. I wanted to stay in the spread all night. I didn’t want to show nothing else. But you know, we had to come back to ‘Old Faithful’ for the run the time out, which was Wing T.”

Jones added six carries for 35 yards and caught two passes for 50 yards. Jones also sparkled on defense for Wilson Prep along with Shimar Williams, Zalik Cannady, Thomas Porter, Keenan Howard and Brandon Bruno.

Now Wilson Prep must face a No. 2-seeded Robbinsville (6-5) team bent on revenge after falling 9-8 to the Tigers in the NCHSAA 1-A championship game last December.

“Basically we still got a lot more work to do still,” said Daniels, “Ain’t gonna lie ‘cause, like, we still got more to execute. We still got get the team chemistry together, to get ready to get ready for next round. But I have faith in these boys though!”

Wilson Prep 40

Rosman 28

R WP

First downs 16 11

Rushes-Yards 57-241 21-207

Passing yards 63 120

Att-Comp-Int 11-4-2 12-6-2

Fumbles-Lost 5-1 0-0

Punts-Avg 1-37 1-11

Penalties-Yards 8-75 11-103

Score by quarters:

R 6 6 16 0 — 28

WP 22 12 6 0 — 40

Scoring summary:

WP — Tyquan Whitaker 85 kickoff return (Ny’Dariun Daniels run), 11:48, 1st.

WP — Daniels 79 run (run failed), 9:05, 1st.

R — Cleaman Dodson 6 run (run failed), 3:26, 1st.

WP — Daniels 90 kickoff return (Malicah Perry run), 3:11, 1st.

R — Brayan Reynaldo 2 run (run failed), 8:50, 2nd.

WP ­— Tenille Jones 16 pass from Justin Hicks (run failed), 7:42, 2nd.

WP — Jones 22 run (run failed), 1:00, 2nd.

R — Zeke Gainey 1 run (Dodson run), 5:20, 3rd.

WP — Chanze Barnes 34 pass from Hicks (run failed), 4:18, 3rd.

R — Dodson 36 run (Reynaldo run), 1:19, 3rd.

Individual statistics:

RUSHING — Rosman: Braelon Owen 3-minus 8; Zeke Gainey 17-45; Cleaman Dodson 18-99; Brayan Reynaldo 18-101. Wilson Prep: Ny’Dariun Daniels 12-184, TD; Tenille Jones 6-35, TD; Bryson McNeil 1-1; Justin Hicks 1-minus 3; Team 1-minus 9.

PASSING — Rosman: Zeke Gainey 11-4-2, 63 yards. Wilson Prep: Justin Hicks 10-5-1, 104 yards, 2 TDs; Bryson McNeil 2-1-1, 16 yards.

RECEIVING — Rosman: Amdyn Baptist 3-32; Braelon Owen 1-21. Wilson Prep: Tenille Jones 2-50, TD; Chanze Barnes 1-27, TD; Bryson McNeil 1-22; Ny’Dariun Daniels 2-21.