Following are new books at the Wilson County Public Library. To place a hold on these titles, call 252-237-5355 or visit wilsoncountypubliclibrary.org.

ADULT FICTION

“Adam and Eve” by Jeffrey Archer

“Chain Reaction” by Lee Child

“A Court of Splintered Harmony” by Sarah J. Maas

“A Date with Santa” by Debbie Macomber

“Deadly Charade” by Lynette Eason

“Dive Bar at the End of the Road” by Kelley Armstrong

“The Family Cross” by James Patterson

“Flashpoint” by Wilbur Smith

“Frost and Venom” by Christine Feehan

“Hanging and Burning” by Walter Mosley

“The Hollow” by Michael Connelly

“The Keeper” by Ana Huang

“Lover Enthroned” by J.R. Ward

“Mercy’s Child” by Richard Paul Evans

“Murder on the Sacred River” by Tasha Alexander

“Queen of Lombard Street” by Lisa Kleypas

“Royal Witch” by Philippa Gregory

“The Subtle Pleasures of Indiscretion” by Alexander McCall Smith

“The Tailor” by Tim Sullivan

LARGE PRINT

“Hollow Bones” by Jodi Picoult

“It’s Not What You Think” by Clare Mackintosh

“A Life So True” by Tracie Peterson

“The Many Lives of Missy Cooke” by Jane Green

“Meet Me in Paris” by Kristin Harmel

“Other Worlds Than These” by Stephen King

“Paper Ghosts” by Sarah Addison Allen

“The Pirate Queen” by Ariel Lawhon

“A Season of Secrets” by Fern Michaels

“The Secrets We Hide” by Karin Slaughter

“These Ancient Bones” by Heather Graham

ADULT NONFICTION

“100 Years of Grand Ole Opry: A Celebration of the Home of Country Music, the Fans, and the Artists, from Johnny Cash to Dolly Parton” by Craig Shelburne

“Beyond Inheritance: Our Ever-Mutating Cells and a New Understanding of Health” by Roxanne Khamsi

“David Hicks: A Life of Design” by Ashley Hicks

“The Five Seasons Method: A Gentle Path Toward Emotional and Spiritual Balance” by Leda Elliott

“A Flower Traveled in My Blood: The Incredible True Story of the Grandmothers Who Fought to Find a Stolen Generation of Children” by Haley Cohen Gilliland

“Good Soil: The Education of an Accidental Farmhand” by Jeff Chu

“How to Start: Discovering Your Life’s Work” by Jodi Kantor

“Malcolm in the Desert: Wisdom from the Spiritual Transformation of Malcolm X” by Ilyasah Shabazz

“Sabzi: Vibrant Vegetarian Recipes” by Yasmin Khan

“Simply Wed: A Minimalist’s Guide to Planning a Heartfelt, Intimate Wedding” by Elizabeth Prybylo

“Transcendent: A Memoir” by Laverne Cox

“Turtle Island: Foods and Traditions of the Indigenous Peoples of North America” by Sean Sherman

“Why We Talk Funny: The Real Story Behind Our Accents” by Valerie Fridland

YOUNG ADULT

“Checking You Out” by Jennifer Chen

“Corpse de Ballet” by Megan Kearney

“Evie and Her Nightmares” by Francesca Zappia

“An Expanse of Blue” by Kauakanilehua Māhoe Adams

“Jin Young, in Between” by Ellen Oh

“Let Me Be Honest: 28 Young Artists on Surviving an Uncertain World” by Michaela Allen

“Our Strange Duet” by Erin A. Craig

“Six Must Die” by Victoria Wlosok

“The Spiral Key” by Kelsey Day

“That Which Feeds Us” by Keala Kendall

“We Could Be Anyone” by Anna-Marie McLemore

“When We Almost Came Undone” by Georgia K. Boone

CHILDREN’S BOOKS

“Be the Acorn” by Jason Douglas Griffin

“Bear and the Three Goldilocks” by Patrick Horne

“Can You Grow a Striped Banana?” by Jill Santopolo

“Cutest Cats of All Time” by Mari Bolte

“A Door is to Open” by Kyo Maclear

“Gather Grateful” by Megan Litwin

“The Keeper of Stories” by Caroline Kustin Pritchard

“Mrs. Granger is in Danger!” by Dan Gutman

“I Am Murphy and I Am Waiting” by Dan Yaccarino

“Leave the Trees, Please” by Benjamin Zephaniah

“Mami’s Magic Words” by Kiara Valdez

“The Music Inside Us: Yo-Yo Ma and His Gifts to the World” by James Howe

“Navigating Night” by Julie Leung

“Old Blue is My Home” by Lita Judge

“Otherwise Known as Judy the Great: A Poetic Ode to Judy Blume” by Selina Alko

“Sad, Mad, Glad: A Day Full of Feelings” by John Micklos Jr.

“Screen Time!: by Georgie Birkett

“This is How We Talk: A Celebration of Disability and Connection” by Jessica Slice

“The Wishing Well” by Gideon Sterer

SPANISH BOOKS (LIBROS EN ESPAÑOL)

“Los Ecos de Jude” por Joana Marcús

“Un Nuevo Nosotros” por Andrea Smith

“A Pesar de Ti” por Colleen Hoover

“Todos los Lugares que Mantuvimos en Secreto” por Inma Rubiales

“Vera, una Historia de Amor” por Juan del Val

BOOKS ON CD

“Do Not Disturb” by Freida McFadden