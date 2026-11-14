Matt Braswell, an auditor with Martin Starnes & Associates, gave city of Wilson staff kudos in passing the city’s annual audit with flying colors.

“We always want to take a moment to appreciate Amy (Staton) and everyone that we work with in the finance department to every department that we work with — just different people, different departments — that get what we need in a timely manner to complete your audit in a timely fashion,” Braswell said at the Thursday, Nov. 12, council meeting.

Braswell issued an unmodified opinion, the highest opinion a local government can receive. Braswell said the city’s financial statements are in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and found no questionable findings to report.

Braswell went through a snapshot of the budget. He noted that from fiscal year 2024-25 to fiscal year 2025-26, revenues increased roughly $4 million for the city, or about 5%.

“The main driver was sales tax, which was up about $2 million, or about 14%,” Braswell said. “That’s just a combination of retail sales growth and the inflationary impact there.”

Braswell noted that $7.4 million was committed in the budget to stadium debt service.

Braswell broke down the city’s revenue sources and said there was no major fluctuation in revenue streams. Property tax was still the leading income source.