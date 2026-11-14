The Wilson Police Department is investigating a fire that damaged a vacant home early Thursday morning, Nov. 12, as arson.

“It was started by human hands, and the Wilson Police Department will be investigating it,” said Deputy Chief James P. Campbell of Wilson Fire/Rescue Services.

Firefighters were dispatched to the structure fire at 3:06 a.m. at 310 Reid Street E,, which is at the corner of Reid and Carolina streets.

“Fire crews arrived and found a single-story wood-frame structure with heavy smoke showing from all sides and fire blowing out the rear of the house,” Campbell said. “The structure was vacant and boarded up. Fire personnel quickly extinguished the fire, and the house sustained significant fire and smoke damage throughout. Fire personnel searched the structure and found no civilians inside.”

The Wilson Police Department is listing the incident as an arson.

Campbell said there were no firefighter or civilian injuries in the incident.

Seven firefighting vehicles and 21 firefighters responded to the fire with the last unit clearing at 8:37 a.m.

Campbell estimated property damage to be $30,000.

According to Wilson County tax records, the property is owned by Bruce R. Hall Inc. of Wilson.

Firefighters were assisted at the scene by the Wilson Police Department, Wilson County Emergency Medical Services, Wilson Energy, Wilson Gas Department, the city of Wilson Inspections Department and the Wilson County Emergency Communications Center.