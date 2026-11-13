Wilson County votes in the 2026 election are official after the county elections board certified results at the county canvass Friday morning, Nov. 13.

In total, 29,402 ballots were cast and certified, totaling 52.95% of eligible voters in Wilson County. Those votes include 14 ballots that only count for federal contests. At the board’s Nov. 11 meeting, observers watching board members count and certify provisional ballots pointed out that a state board memo required certain ballots to be counted in federal races that would have otherwise been discarded.

The issue was related to an initiative from the North Carolina State Board of Elections earlier this year called registration repair that required voters who did not have their drivers license number or Social Security number attached to their voting record submit that information. According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, the information collection was ordered by the North Carolina Court of Appeals to resolve outstanding lawsuits regarding voter registration eligibility.

Wilson County Board of Elections Director Tasha Bell told the Times that since those voters had presented an ID at some point, their votes would be counted for the federal races.

Under North Carolina law, candidates in races falling with a 1% voting total margin may request a recount after the county canvass. The only race that falls within that margin is the U.S. House of Representatives District 3 race, where challenger Raymond Smith has unseated incumbent Rep. Greg Murphy 118,479 votes to 118,193. Murphy conceded the race to Smith on Nov. 11.

Candidates who did not fall within that margin, according to the state elections board, may file an election protest — a formal complaint alleging that violations of election law, irregularities or misconduct affected the results. A successful protest can correct results, cause a recount or even result in a new election.