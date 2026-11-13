Church offers free coats, sweaters and blankets Saturday, Nov. 14

Wilson Mission Union will be giving away free coats, sweaters and blankets from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 14, at host church, Ebenezer Missionary Baptist, 414 Hadley St.

Waymakers free meal event is Sunday, Nov. 15

Waymakers of North Carolina’s next plate giveaway is from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, in the parking lot of Jackson Chapel First Missionary Baptist Church. Free meals are available while supplies last for anyone who needs a hot meal.

Buckhorn Methodist Church has Country Store on Nov. 21

Buckhorn Methodist Church will have its Country Store from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the church. The event includes breakfast with biscuits, muffins and applejacks and a variety of baked good, jams, jellies, pickles, crafts and more for sale. Proceeds support local mission efforts and community needs. Pay with cash or checks only. The church is located at 8102 N.C. 42, Kenly.

St. Therese has Fall Extravaganza on Nov. 21

The St. Therese Women’s Group of Wilson is hosting its annual Fall Extravaganza from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the St. Therese Church Hall at 700 Nash St. There will be ethnic and holiday dishes, baked goods, homemade canned items and preserves, unique homemade crafts and decor, a Children’s Corner and many basket raffles. The Knights of Columbus will be selling Christmas cards in English and Spanish along with other religious items. The Lions Club will be selling brooms.

Turkey or ham giveaway list is closed

New Life Fellowship Center is no longer accepting names for its turkey or ham giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 21. If you have registered, you can pick up your food from 10 a.m. to noon on Nov. 21, 309 Green St.

Wilson Chapel FWB has food giveaway Nov. 21

Wilson Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 513 Barnes St., will hold its monthly food giveaway at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21. The church distributes food from 11 a.m. until noon or until supplies are depleted, every third Saturday of the month. For more information call Deacon Donnie Thomas at 252-289-6479.

COMMUNITY BRIEFS are published as a public service of The Wilson Times. Email submissions to editor@wilsontimes.com.