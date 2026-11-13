Wilson Community College held its 27th annual scholarship awards ceremony with 165 students receiving scholarships and endowments at the A. Dwight Johnson Learning Resource Center on Thursday, Nov. 12.

WCC President Jami Woods said the event brings together two groups of people who represent the very best of Wilson Community College, “people who are willing to give and students who are willing to work.”

Woods said that this is the time of year when thoughts naturally turn toward gratitude.

“I am especially thankful for our donors. Your generosity creates opportunities that can make a real difference in students’ lives. Sometimes, a scholarship means fewer hours at work, one less financial worry or simply encouragement that a student needs to keep going. Most importantly, it tells a student that we believe in you,” Woods said. “And to our students, we are proud of you. Your scholarship did not simply happen. Your hard work, dedication and commitment positioned you to receive it. I hope that you will view this scholarship not only as a gift but as an opportunity.”

Woods urged students to use their scholarships wisely.

“Let it help you concentrate on your studies, complete your education and take full advantage of everything college has to offer,” Woods said. “Perhaps the best way to thank those who have invested in you is to make their investment count. Work hard. Finish strong. Build a life and a career that make you proud. And someday, when you are in a position, please help someone else.”

The following Wilson Community College Foundation scholarships and endowments were presented:

• #Doit4Em Emilee Hunter Memorial Scholarships were presented to Trinity Weekley, Sophia Danese and Aiyana Harrison.

• The 2 Chronicles 15:7 Scholarship was presented to Matthew Upchurch.

• The AFA Music Scholarship was presented to Aaron White.

• The All-American Kiwanis Scholarship was presented to Latoya Whitaker.

• The Alliance One Scholarship was presented to Toni Adams.

• The Alumni Belk Scholarship was presented to Amber Strickland.

• The Barnes Motor & Parts Co. Scholarship was presented to Carter Smith.

• The Barnes, Ellis & Pender Endowed Scholarship was presented to Marian Mills.

• Bridgestone Americas Scholarships were presented to Jeffery Anderson and Krendy Sheppard.

• Turner B. & Catherine E. Bunn Scholarships were presented to Ayden Buechler, Mone’t Melvin and Edgar Grandados Alcanter.

• The Anne Barnette Byrum Scholarship was presented to Jamez Applewhite.

• The Andrew Campbell Scholarship was presented to Kennadee Gray Joyner.

• The Clara Campbell Teaching Scholarship was presented to Kayleigh Taylor.

• The Pat Campbell Teaching Scholarship was presented to Reagan Owens.

• The Patrick Campbell Scholarship was presented to Caleb Bush.

• The Sheldon Campbell Nursing Scholarship was presented to Cortné Pope.

• Scholarships from Sheldon and Pat Campbell were presented to Shaquille Lovick and Edward Lynch.

• Canteen Food Service Scholarships were presented to Charlotte Atkinson and Khalilah Hamlett.

• Dr. Charles Scarboro Cooke Nursing Scholarships were presented to Christina Pittman, Amy Maben, Alexandra Armstrong and Brittany Grant.

• The Cleve Cox Scholarship was presented to Edjwina Cheridor.

• The Louise S. & S. Grady Deans Scholarship was presented to Kiara Farr.

• DelMastro Family Scholarship Endowment scholarships went to Ah’Niyjah Jacobd and Maryan Gonzalez-Ortega.

• DelMastro State Scholarships were presented to Hannah Cunningham and Cristal Puente-Hernandez.

• The Delta Kappa Gamma Omicron Chapter Scholarship was presented to Tequila Kornegay.

• The Robert E. Dew Scholarship was presented to Charli Munger.

• The Ben F. Eagles Scholarship was presented to Iris Acosta.

• The Dorothy D. Eagles Scholarship was presented to Angela Moore.

• Frank L. Eagles Scholarships were presented to Lizzie Bender and Brittni Kaplan.

• The Fred M. Eagles Scholarship was presented to Alisha Davis.

• The Early Childhood Education Scholarship was presented to Shaniah Mitchell.

• Edmundson Family Scholarships were presented to Jequila Vines and Keyondra Harris.

• The Elm City Rotary Club Scholarship was presented to Isaac Ticante-Martínez.

• The Evans Machinery in Engineering Scholarship was presented to Ever De-Leon Garcia.

• The Evans Machinery in Nursing Scholarship was presented to Desha Pettus.

• The First Baptist Church Friendship Class Scholarship was presented to Lucio Martinez.

• The First Citizens Bank Endowed Scholarship was presented to Bailie Pearson.

• The Foundation Board of Directors’ Scholarship In Memory of Rhonda Nixon was presented to Tainiajah Thomas.

• The Wade A. Gardner Jr. & Lonnie M. Chase Scholarship was presented to Jessica Miller.

• The Harry A. Goodwin Scholarship was presented to Judith Cantor.

• The Greater Wilson Rotary Club Scholarship was presented to Kaden Carr.

• The Guy Martin Memorial Construction Scholarship was presented to Jameka Thompson.

• The Robert H. Hackney Scholarship was presented to Saleck Amoijine.

• Hadie C. Horne Scholarships were presented to Amber Strickland and Kennadee Gray Joyner.

• Healthcare Foundation Scholarships were presented to Kristie Starling and Connie Davenport.

• A. Dwight & Winnie Johnson Scholarships were presented to Marisol Rodriguez-Bautista, Jaimee Fowler, Daysi Jacobo, Bethany Sykes and Jeffrey Dickerson.

• The Knoa Pharmaceuticals Scholarship was presented to ZaQuandra Parker.

• The Steven R. Leder Scholarship was presented to Denise Fields.

• The Linamar Forgings Scholarship was presented to Iris Acosta.

• The Thomas Lyndon HVAC Scholarship was presented to Joshimar Mora Torres.

• Merck Scholarships were presented to Camille Ochs, Marisol Marquez Cazarin, Valeria Armenta-Barajas and Tamare Strickland.

• The Dorothy Parker Scholarship was presented to Teagan Pilgreen.

• The M.L. Price Electrical Scholarship/Home Builders Association of Wilson Scholarship was presented to William Ward.

• The R.J. Reynolds Scholarship was presented to Oritsejolomisan Okotie.

• The Scott Farms Inc. Scholarship was presented to Tamara Bryant.

• The Sharp Family Farms Scholarship was presented to Tamra Daley.

• The Shelley Barnes Memorial Scholarship was presented to Aydan Cameron.

• The William H. & Lisa D. Shreve Scholarship was presented to Kiesha Freeman.

• The SPC Mechanical Scholarship was presented to Candice Barnes.

• State Employees’ Credit Union Scholarships were presented to Danyelle Moore and Janis Holland.

• SECU Bridge to Career Scholarships were presented to Ashleigh Criswell, Markasia Binns, Marquita Webb, Bailie Pearson, Janice Joyner, Dontravian Lindsey, Jasmin Farmer, Quanesha Corwise, Akira Mason, Margarita Elisarraraz, Brianna Speight, Beyonce Green and Isaiah Bullock.

• The Tollie C. Stephenson Scholarship was presented to Hannah Lucas

• The Stephenson Millwork Scholarship was presented to Ernieshia Gatling.

• The Sandra & Rusty Stephens Scholarship was presented to Chloe Radford.

• The Mary T. Strickland Scholarship was presented to Elizabeth Rush.

• Truist Bank Endowed Scholarships were presented to Unity Lewis, Ernieshia Gatling, Collin Stell and Jayleen Bullock.

• The Louise Pridgen Turnage Scholarship for Deaf Educators was presented to Camille Ochs.

• The UNICCO Service Company Scholarship was presented to Emery McInturff.

• The Universal Leaf North America Scholarship was presented to Braden McFarland.

• The Vandemark AG scholarship was presented to Meagan York.

• The VF Jeanswear Scholarship was presented to Magdalena Titus.

• Scholarships In Memory of A.J. Walston were presented to Ava Hauge and Elizabeth Rush.

• Peggy Mitchell Walston Scholarships went to Mynesha Johnson, Olivia Frazier, Orlandra Dickens, Quavon King, Skyler Unruh, Svetlana Fortune, Unity Lewis and Zy’Ques Ingram.

• Marjorie Watson Holland scholarships were presented to Rihanna Malcolm, Abigail Ertley, Brittany Gill, Christie Hinnant, Reagan Owens, Emery McInturff, Ja’ir Taylor and Jamelia Gill.

• The Shane Weber Scholarship was presented to Samuel Thorpe.

• David & Bettie West Scholarships were presented to Avante Chestnut and Edgar Grandados Alcanter.

• Susan Wethington Memorial Fund Scholarships were presented to Ashley Gregory and Jennifer Haddock.

• Bobby & Myrtle Williamson Scholarships were presented to Dorian Labady and Carter Smith.

• C. Buren & Peggy Williford Scholarships were presented to Alojuoine Wright, Colby Oravits, Maricela Woolard and Jordan Chesnut McLaughlin.

• The WCC Administrative Senate Scholarship was presented to Riley Webb.

• The WCC Family Endowment Scholarship was presented to Shannon Lawless.

• The Wide Awake Wilson Kiwanis Scholarship was presented to Esperanza Rouse.

• The Wilson Bridge Club Scholarship was presented to Markita Clark-Evans.

• Wilson Medical Center scholarships were presented to Andrea Twiss, Diana Vasquez Suarez and Miana Isaac.

• The Wilson Rotary Club Scholarship was presented to Daniela Olivera.

• The Wilson Times Scholarship was presented to Rebecca Hunt.

• The Wilson Woman’s Club/Callie Little Scholarship was presented to Anais Sosa.

• Dr. Charles Augustus Woodard Scholarships were presented to Kenia Cesar and Katelyn Lipe.

• The Tim & Patricia Wright Endowment was presented to Tamillia Taylor.

• Dr. William B. Young Scholarships were presented to Prestianna Jones, Anita Arreola, Avante Chestnut and Britannica Ellis.

• The Workforce Preparedness Scholarship was presented to Janya Faison.

• The Career-Technical High School Scholarship/ Fike High School was presented to Braylon Boykin.

• The National Technical Honor Society/ Fike High School was presented to Aniyah Hinnant.

• WCC Foundation Scholars included Mone’t Melvin/ Beddingfield High School; Madison Pugh/ Fike High School; Savannah Comstock/ Hunt High School; and Tegan El Jauohari/ Sallie B. Howard School.

• WCC General Scholars included Daveah Horne/ Beddingfield High School; Aniyah Hinnant/ Fike High School; and Jacey Creech/ Hunt Hight School.