Deputy Health Director Jessica Williams will take over as director of the department beginning Jan. 4, replacing retiring Health Director Cinnamon Narron.

The Wilson County Board of Health selected Williams, who brings 10 years of public health experience and leadership in Wilson County and eastern North Carolina, after a national search and a thorough interview and assessment process, according to a new release from the county.

“I am deeply honored to have been selected to serve as the next health director for the Wilson County Health Department,” Williams said in the release. “As a product of Wilson County Schools and someone who was raised in this community, this opportunity is especially meaningful to me. It is a privilege to be able to serve the community that helped shape me and has given so much to my life. My commitment is to lead with integrity, collaboration and a continued focus on improving access to quality services, strengthening our workforce and advancing the health and well-being of every Wilson County resident.”

During her time at the Wilson County Health Department, Williams has established local partnerships and gained regional experience managing participation of 19 organizations in North Carolina’s Healthy Opportunities Pilot. She also provides operational leadership for the Wilson Area School Health (WASH) program.

“The Wilson County Board of Health is confident that our new health director will bring leadership, public health expertise and a commitment to effective partnerships needed to move our health department forward,” Carrie Moore, Wilson County Board of Health chair, said in the new release. “It was clear throughout the process that Dr. Williams has a passion for community outreach, and her dedication to Wilson County will be invaluable as we work together to strengthen public health services, support our staff members and improve the overall health of our community.”

Williams is a 2009 graduate of Beddingfield High School. She earned a Bachelor of Science in health fitness specialist from East Carolina University, a master of science in public health from Southern New Hampshire University and a doctor of public health from Walden University.

In the news release, Deputy County Manager Lori Winstead said that “Jessica is a leader who possesses deep knowledge of the Wilson County Health Department and our community needs. This will allow her to hit the ground running with established local partnerships and a clear understanding of eastern North Carolina’s health priorities.”

County Manager Ron Hunt said ithat he looks forward to working with Williams in the new role and “leveraging the strengths of an already high-performing health department and its dedicated team.”