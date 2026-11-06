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Sports
Sports Wire for Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026
By Editorials,8 days ago
Sports Wire includes scoring information in partnership with VarsityNC.com.
Thursday, November 5
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
NCHSAA playoffs, first round
5-A: Southern Nash 41, Rockingham County 25
5-A: Rocky Mount 38, C.B. Aycock 20
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
NCHSAA playoffs, second round
1-A: Vance Charter 6, Sallie B. Howard 0
3-A: Wallace-Rose Hill 4, Greene Central 0
4-A: North Pitt 4, North Johnston 0
5-A: Croatan 7, Hunt 2
5-A: C.B. Aycock 3, Southern Nash 2
5-A: Montgomery Central 5, Fike 2