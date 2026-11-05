Residents get a look at new ballpark hotel

Home2 Suites By Hilton welcomed Wilsonians in for a drink and hors d’oeuvres to see the decor and expansive views of the Wilson Ballpark on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Located at 409 Goldsboro St. W. in downtown Wilson, the 116-room, five-floor hotel is now open for business.

“Man, this hotel is amazing. The rooms are nice. The view is incredible,” said Wilson Mayor Carlton Stevens. “It is one of the best things that could have happened to Wilson. Fantastic.”

Dan Tracey, president of hotel developer BryantCorp, told the crowd that a Hilton executive said after a tour that this is the nicest Home2Suites in Hilton’s system.

“I feel proud,” Tracey said. “We should all feel proud. We want everyone in Wilson to send their friends here, to have their events here, to have weddings and gatherings and feel pride in it.”

Kyle Pritchard, general manager at the new hotel, greeted about 250 people at the Thursday opening.

“Wilson is on fire,” Pritchard said.

Attendees gathered on the third floor after taking tours.

“This is a gem we can all be proud of,” said U.S. Rep Don Davis. “Thank you for making this a reality. We are talking about jobs. We are talking about real economic impact.”

Sebastian Correa, of Artisan Leaf in Wilson, was particularly proud of a table in a conference room that features tobacco leaves.

“It came out really nice,” Correa said. “I went back and forth through the design team. I made the table. I had a bunch of leaves from last year that were beautiful, and I had just enough to make that table.” The table is 14 feet long by 5 feet in the center and sits in a conference room on the third floor.

Wilson City Manager Rodger Lentz shared the enthusiasm of the new hotel.

“If you would have told me 20 years ago that we would have a hotel and baseball stadium in downtown Wilson, I would have said no way. And here were are, opening this hotel,” Lentz said. “The crowd, the turnout is awesome. It is really rewarding to see this, and I just thank the Bryant Corporation for choosing to invest in our community.”

Brandt Harrell, executive director of the Wilson County Tourism Development Authority, said he looks forward to pointing visitors to the hotel during their visits to Wilson.

“It’s amazing. This is the only hotel in United States attached to a baseball stadium. The only other one is in Toronto, Canada, with the Blue Jays,” Harrell said. “The fact that it is in our town, I think is an incredible thing for tourism. It is an incredible thing for our town, and I can’t wait to be able to direct people down here. We are very excited.”

Harrell also complimented the 22 pieces of local artwork made by 15 local talents.

“They have just don’t a wonderful job of incorporating the community into the design of the hotel,” Harrell said.

Kenya Jones, of Wilson, recently hired as a housekeeper at the hotel, said she can’t wait to receive visitors.

“I love it. I enjoy it,” Jones said. “I am ready for the opening day, and I am ready to get started. I heard it is one-of-a-kind. It has the whirligigs inside the bathroom to highlight Wilson.”