Football Forecast Week 12

A perfect 12-0 performance by former Times sports writer Andrew Schnittker vaults him into second place and just two games back of season-long front-runner Tom Ham, retired Times sports editor, while Times freelance photo wizard Sheldon Vick slips into third place, a game behind Schnittker.

Heading up the second division is the Guest Picker slot, manned by another former Times assistant sports editor in Michael Lindsay, ahead of Times sports editor Paul Durham and Coach4Life Mitch Hayes as they play musical chair with the bottom of the standings.

With just three area teams playing in the first round of the NCHSAA playoffs, the Week 12 Forecast veers into alien territory with many differences of opinion.