Greenfield graduate receives Foresters scholarship

Greenfield School graduate Grace Gibson is the recipient of a Foresters Competitive Scholarship worth up to $2,500.

Gibson is majoring in biology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Foresters Financial is a global life insurer committed to empowering its members and their families to do more of the good they want to do. Gibson has contributed 94 volunteer hours through Child Hunger Elimination of Wilson, the Lane Street Project, Adventures in Missions and Greenfield School.

“There’s something special about a young person who is already finding ways to make life better for others,” said Matt Berman, president and CEO of Foresters Financial. “Grace has shown that achievement isn’t only about what you accomplish for yourself but also what you contribute along the way. We’re proud to support this next chapter and excited to see what comes next.”

Each year, Foresters awards up to 496 competitive scholarships, each worth up to $2,500, to eligible students in Canada and the United States.