WRAL reporter visits Barton for talk on sports reporting

Barton College will host Emmy and Edward R. Murrow Award-winning sports journalist Chris Lea in his presentation of “The Changing Landscape of Sports Reporting” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, in Hardy Alumni Hall. The event is open to the Barton College community and the public.

Lea is a sports anchor and reporter for WRAL, where he joined the sports team in March 2020. His journalism career spans print, radio and television, including work as a sports editorial assistant and writer for the Greensboro News & Record, an on-air personality at WJMH 102 Jamz and a traffic and sports anchor at WXII 12 News.

A Greensboro native, Lea earned a bachelor’s degree in communication studies from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. His experience also includes hosting an episode of MTVU’s “The Dean’s List” and serving as a backstage correspondent for the network’s 2007 Woodie Awards.

Lea’s presentation is part of the Phyllis Parish Howard and Seab Howard Mass Communications Endowed Fund Lecture. Barton alumna Phyllis Parish Howard, a member of the Class of 1979, and her husband, Seab Howard, established the endowed fund through a $250,000 gift to support scholarships and professional learning opportunities for mass communications students.

The fund connects students with communications professionals through lectures, workshops, networking opportunities, site visits and other industry experiences. The Howards created the fund as a shared investment in the future of storytelling and in students pursuing careers in communications.

The Howard lecture is part of the Barton Forum, which brings together the college’s endowed lectures in religion, history, literature, communications and the arts. During Barton’s 125th anniversary year, the forum continues the college’s tradition of connecting the campus and greater community with speakers whose work informs cultural, social and academic conversations.