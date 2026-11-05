Election brings new DA, senator and more

The district attorney’s office will have a new leader after first-time candidate Rena Spellman unseated incumbent Jeff Marsigli in the three-county race to lead the 8th Prosecutorial District.

Spellman, an Elizabeth City native and graduate of Elizabeth City State University and the North Carolina Central University School of Law, won Nash, Wilson and Edgecombe counties by a margin of more than 3,000 votes each. In Wilson County, Spellman outpaced Marsigli 16,112 votes to 12,689.

During her campaign, Spellman focused on her 11-year experience as a lawyer. She told the Times that she’d handled “everything from speeding tickets to homicide as the lead prosecutor.”

“I would be ready on Day 1 to give the community what it needs in the office of district attorney,” Spellman told the Times in September. “I would say the biggest need is for the community to be able to trust the justice system because there is no trust. They just don’t believe in it. For me, as a prosecutor and assistant public defender, it makes it harder to do the job when people don’t believe in the justice system because the system is made up of people. It requires people to buy into the system — witnesses, jurors, people to say that the justice system is going to take the information and do right by the community to keep us safe and in a position where we can thrive as a community.”

Marsigli served one four-year term as district attorney with 23 years of experience in law under his belt.

OTHER RACE RESULTS

• U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy received 233 more votes than opponent Raymond Smith in the U.S. Congress District 3 contest. Murphy received 117,583 votes to Smith’s 117,350. On Wedneday, Smith said on his campaign Facebook page that he was not conceding yet. “There are still votes to be counted, and every single one of those votes matters,” he said. “We’re allowing the democratic process to work because every voter deserves to have their voice heard.”

• Former Gov. Roy Cooper will travel to Washington after winning the U.S. Senate election, outpacing Republican challenger Michael Whatley with 2,467,963 votes statewide to Whatley’s 1,643,088.

• North Carolina Supreme Court Associate Judge Anita Earls won Wilson County in her bid for reelection, outpacing Sarah Stevens 16,976 votes to 11,995. Earls won the state by about 650,000 votes.

• Democrats swept the North Carolina Court of Appeals races. John S. Arrowood defeated Michael C. Byrne with 2,362,158 votes statewide to Byrne’s 1,798,802. Toby Hampson defeated George Cooper Bell 2,360,500 votes to 1,796,378. Christine Walczyk defeated Craig Collins 2,372,412 votes to 1,780,878.

• Judge Tia Hudgins Taylor defeated Republican opponent Mark Osterhout with 50,534 votes to 36,658.

• Other uncontested candidates won their races without challenge.

• Wilson County voters also unanimously supported three constitutional amendments, one to require photo ID for absentee voting, one to cap income tax at 3.5% and one to limit how much property tax could be collected from each property.