For Your Health: Caring for community needs beyond the hospital

When we think about our health, we often think about doctor visits, medications, screenings or the care we receive at a hospital. But many of the things that influence our health happen outside a medical setting.

Having nutritious food to eat, reliable transportation and a safe place to live can all affect a person’s health and well-being. When those basic needs are difficult to meet, staying healthy can become more challenging.

At Wilson Medical Center, a Duke LifePoint Hospital, caring for the community means looking beyond the hospital doors for opportunities to support the health and well-being of the people it serves. One recent example is a partnership with Hope Station to help address food insecurity and transportation needs in Wilson County.

Hope Station assists local individuals and families experiencing crisis through programs that include a food pantry, emergency shelter, housing assistance and financial support. After the organization reported low food pantry inventory in September, Wilson Medical Center committed to providing 2,000 pounds of food.

The first delivery has been made, with additional deliveries planned to supplement Hope Station’s ongoing food drives and donations from other community partners.

Health is about more than what happens when someone needs medical care. Having access to nutritious food, transportation and other basic resources can make a meaningful difference in our neighbors’ health and well-being. Working alongside organizations like Hope Station gives us another way to support a healthier Wilson community.

The partnership is also helping address another everyday need: transportation.

For individuals without reliable transportation, getting to work, pursuing an education or reaching other important destinations can be difficult. Wilson Medical Center is partnering with Hope Station to provide bicycles to shelter residents, giving them another transportation option as they work toward greater stability and independence.

“We are profoundly grateful for Wilson Medical Center’s swift and generous response to our urgent need,” said the Rev. Richard Childress, executive director of Hope Station. “This partnership does more than stock our pantry, it ensures that families in crisis have consistent access to nourishment, while the bicycle initiative provides our shelter residents with reliable transportation to pursue employment, education and the pathway to self-sufficiency.”

Supporting a healthier community takes more than one organization. Hospitals, nonprofits, businesses and individuals can each play a role in helping address the needs that affect the health and well-being of their neighbors.

For Wilson Medical Center, that means being there when people need medical care while also looking for opportunities to work alongside community organizations addressing needs outside the hospital.

Because building a healthier community doesn’t begin or end at the hospital doors. It happens where people live, work and build their lives every day.

To learn more about Hope Station and ways to support its work, visit Hopestation-wilson.org .

Jason Kimbrell is CEO at Wilson Medical Center.