Bruins slide to 7th loss in 49-12 setback at Princeton

Beddingfield quarterback Sam Finch, waiting for the snap during a home game Oct. 11, threw a pair of TD passes in Friday’s 49-12 loss at Princeton. Paul Durham | Times

PRINCETON — A promising start for the Beddingfield High football team looking to reinsert itself into the NCHSAA 2-A playoff picture dissolved into another loss for the Bruins on Friday night, Oct. 25, at Princeton, 49-12.

Beddingfield trailed just 14-12 early in the second quarter after quarterback Sam Finch and junior Jamauris Howard hooked up on their second touchdown connection. But the Bruins, now 1-7 overall and 1-3 in 2-A Neuse 6 Conference games, couldn’t keep pace with the Bulldogs (4-4, 3-1). Princeton responded with a TD and then picked off a Finch pass inside the Bulldogs’ 30-yard line on Beddingfield’s next possession.

After the Bulldogs scored again for a two-TD lead, the Bruins drove to the Princeton 5-yard line but Howard was tackled on the 1 on fourth down.

Princeton scored again to take a 35-12 lead and Finch was injured late in the half and didn’t return, completing the miserable stretch for Beddingfield.

“Unfortunately just kind of get in our own way sometimes,” said Bruins head coach Ben Ellis. “Can’t capitalize or really string together plays here and there and just avoiding those big mistakes. Then we had a couple guys go down and couldn’t play in the second half. That hurts, too, so it’s just kind of a snowball effect.”

It’s been a tough year for a Bruins team expected to compete for the Neuse 6 title after sharing it last season with Princeton and Eastern Wayne. A winless nonconference run, excluding a game against Nash Central that was rained out twice, preceded Beddingfield’s Neuse 6 misery.

“By the time you get to the end of the year, guys are banged up and things like that,” Ellis said. “Everybody’s going through that, too, but we’ve had a hard time correcting those mistakes and we tend to find them some, unfortunately.”

Beddingfield will host Spring Creek, in last place in the Neuse 6, in the season finale next Friday, Nov. 1.

The post Bruins slide to 7th loss in 49-12 setback at Princeton first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .