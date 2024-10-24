Charles F. Brantley

Charles Frederick Brantley, 91, of Spring Hope, died Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

Funeral, Saturday, 1:00 PM at First Baptist Church Spring Hope, followed by visitation.

Mr. Brantley retired from Standard Commercial Tobacco Company.

He is survived by his wife Toni Overman Brantley; daughter Kathy Brantley of Wilson; son, Chris Brantley (Joyce) of Parker, CO; granddaughter, Laura Brantley of Denver, CO; grandsons, Mark Brantley (Stephanie) of Charlotte and Greg Brantley (Emma) of Omaha, NE; great-grandson, James Brantley; step-daughter, Sheri Sammons of Wilson; step-son, William Sammons (Gigi) of Knightdale; granddaughters, Sydney Sammons and Piper Sammons of Knightdale; and special grand dog, Charlie Dog Brantley.

Mr. Brantley was preceded in death by his son, Charles Kenneth Brantley, MD; parents, Sylvester and Dona Atkinson Brantley; and ten siblings, most recently his brother, Wilmer A. "Sonny" Brantley.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org/donate

Arrangements by Wilson Memorial Service, 2811 Fieldstream Dr. N, Wilson, 237-7171; www.wilsonmemorialservice.com

