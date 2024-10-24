Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Wilson Times

    Charles F. Brantley

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yZ3gw_0wKSk84400

    Charles Frederick Brantley, 91, of Spring Hope, died Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

    Funeral, Saturday, 1:00 PM at First Baptist Church Spring Hope, followed by visitation.

    Mr. Brantley retired from Standard Commercial Tobacco Company.

    He is survived by his wife Toni Overman Brantley; daughter Kathy Brantley of Wilson; son, Chris Brantley (Joyce) of Parker, CO; granddaughter, Laura Brantley of Denver, CO; grandsons, Mark Brantley (Stephanie) of Charlotte and Greg Brantley (Emma) of Omaha, NE; great-grandson, James Brantley; step-daughter, Sheri Sammons of Wilson; step-son, William Sammons (Gigi) of Knightdale; granddaughters, Sydney Sammons and Piper Sammons of Knightdale; and special grand dog, Charlie Dog Brantley.

    Mr. Brantley was preceded in death by his son, Charles Kenneth Brantley, MD; parents, Sylvester and Dona Atkinson Brantley; and ten siblings, most recently his brother, Wilmer A. "Sonny" Brantley.

    In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org/donate

    Arrangements by Wilson Memorial Service, 2811 Fieldstream Dr. N, Wilson, 237-7171; www.wilsonmemorialservice.com

    The post Charles F. Brantley first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

    Related Search

    Chris BrantleyWilson memorial serviceSt. Jude children's researchMark BrantleyFamily historyFirst Baptist church

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena8 days ago
    The Unexpected Reason Cats Sleep Close to Their Humans
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 hours ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney19 hours ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC3 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel26 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily11 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Cruise Passenger on Taylor Swift-Themed Cruise Missing After Going Overboard
    J. Souza2 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    'Bewitched' Actress Irene Vernon (The First 'Louise Tate') Was Fired From The Magical Sitcom
    Herbie J Pilato27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy