    • The Wilson Times

    Jacob Anthony Miller

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zo99P_0w2CrW7d00

    Jacob Anthony Miller, 37, of Newport passed away Monday, October 7, 2024. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2024, at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, Wilson.

    The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 1:00 – 2:45 p.m. at Joyner's Funeral Home, Wilson.

    Jacob had the biggest smile and was a huge physique competitor, and he loved everything Japanese, including the art, food and culture. He was an artist who loved the beach, music, dancing, animals and his PTA clients. Jacob was the best brother, who loved to dance with his sister at weddings; they were known as the Hype Crew. Jacob was an amazing dad who was very hands-on and loved his children. He will be dearly missed and thought of often with wonderful memories.

    Jacob is survived by his daughter, Lucy Miller; son, Jaxon Miller; girlfriend, Tiana Purdy; parents, Rodney and Tonia Miller; step-daughter, Harper Purdy; step-son, Killian Purdy; sister, Amber Aileen Miller and Kelsey; niece, James Miller; nephew, Cohen Miller; grandmothers, Lorraine Inglis and Aileen Miller, and the mother of his children, Erin Miller.He was preceded in death by his daughter, Isla Gene Miller; grandfathers, Gordon Miller, Eugene Gray, and Anthony Inglis; great-grandmothers, Evelyn Urquico, and Marion Gray.

    Condolences directed to Joyner's Funeral Home and Crematory at www.joyners.net .

    The post Jacob Anthony Miller first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

