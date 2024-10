Kansas high school football team rankings for each class entering playoff games

Following the Week 8 slate of games played on Friday, October 25, Varsity Kansas has released its latest version of Kansas high school football rankings for the 2024 season.

Here’s where teams from each class are ranked entering the first round of playoff games.

Class 6A rankings

1. Derby (8-0, LW: 1)

Last week: 51-7 win at Bishop Carroll (2-6). This week: vs. Campus (0-8).

2. Manhattan (8-0, LW: 2)

Last week: 56-14 win vs. Washburn Rural (3-5). This week: vs. Wichita North (0-8).

3. Blue Valley West (7-1, LW: 3)

Last week: 27-21 win vs. 5A No. 5 St. James Academy (3-5). This week: vs. Shawnee Mission West (1-7).

4. Gardner-Edgerton (7-1, LW: 4)

Last week: 49-26 win vs. Olathe West (3-5). This week: vs. Kansas City Wyandotte (0-7).

5. Wichita Northwest (7-1, LW: 5)

Last week: 31-28 win at 5A No. 6 Goddard Eisenhower (6-2). This week: vs. Wichita Southeast (2-6).

6. Blue Valley Northwest (5-3, LW: 6)

Last week: 40-13 win vs. Blue Valley Southwest (2-6). This week: vs. Shawnee Mission North (2-6).

7. Shawnee Mission Northwest (6-2, LW: 7)

Last week: 35-14 win at Shawnee Mission South (1-7). This week: vs. Shawnee Mission South (1-7).

8. Lawrence Free State (5-3, LW: 8)

Last week: 24-14 win vs. Lawrence (4-4). This week: vs. Olathe West (3-5).

9. Olathe East (5-3, LW: 10)

Last week: 48-17 loss at 5A No. 1 Mill Valley (7-1). This week: vs. Olathe North (3-5).

10. Olathe Northwest (5-3, LW: UR)

Last week: 45-0 win at Shawnee Mission West (1-7). This week: vs. Olathe South (3-5).

Next five out: Olathe South (3-5), Lawrence (4-4), Shawnee Mission East (4-4), Wichita East (5-3), Maize (4-4).

Class 5A rankings

1. St. Thomas Aquinas (8-0, LW: 1)

Last week: 35-19 win vs. Blue Valley North (1-7). This week: vs. Kansas City Turner (0-8).

2. Mill Valley (7-1, LW: 2)

Last week: 48-17 win vs. 6A No. 10 Olathe East (5-3). This week: vs. Kansas City Harmon (2-6).

3. Blue Valley (6-2, LW: 3)

Last week: 27-7 win at 4A No. 6 Bishop Miege (1-7). This week: vs. No. 5 St. James Academy (3-5).

4. Great Bend (8-0, LW: 4)

Last week: 42-6 win at Garden City (2-6). This week: vs. Newton (0-8).

5. St. James Academy (3-5, LW: 5)

Last week: 27-21 loss at 6A No. 3 Blue Valley West (7-1). This week: at No. 3 Blue Valley (6-2).

6. Goddard Eisenhower (6-2, LW: 6)

Last week: 31-28 loss vs. 6A No. 5 Wichita Northwest (7-1). This week: vs. Emporia (0-8).

7. De Soto (7-1, LW: 10)

Last week: 42-28 win at No. 7 Topeka Seaman (6-2). This week: vs. Blue Valley North (1-7).

8. Hutchinson (6-2, LW: UR)

Last week: 42-20 win at Maize South (5-3). This week: vs. Salina South (1-7).

9. Topeka Seaman (6-2, LW: 7)

Last week: 42-28 loss vs. No. 10 De Soto (7-1). This week: vs. Topeka West (1-7).

10. Spring Hill (7-1, LW: UR)

Last week: 14-13 win at 4A No. 3 Louisburg (7-1). This week: vs. Shawnee Heights (2-6).

Next five out: Basehor-Linwood (7-1), Liberal (6-2), Hays (4-4), Goddard (6-2), Andover (4-4).

Class 4A rankings

1. Andover Central (7-1, LW: 1)

Last week: 31-13 win at Andover (4-4). This week: vs. El Dorado (0-8).

2. Wamego (7-1, LW: 2)

Last week: 41-6 win vs. Abilene (2-6). This week: vs. Independence (0-8).

3. Wellington (6-2, LW: 5)

Last week: 48-6 win vs. El Dorado (0-8). This week: vs. Ulysses (0-7).

4. Kapaun Mt. Carmel (6-2, LW: 4)

Last week: 56-0 win vs. Wichita Heights (2-6). This week: vs. Rose Hill (2-6).

5. Louisburg (7-1, LW: 3)

Last week: 14-13 loss vs. Spring Hill (7-1). This week: vs. No. 7 Bishop Miege (1-7).

6. Buhler (6-2, LW: 7)

Last week: 28-21 win vs. McPherson (4-4). This week: vs. Arkansas City (2-6).

7. Bishop Miege (1-7, LW: 6)

Last week: 27-7 loss vs. 5A No. 3 Blue Valley (6-2). This week: at No. 5 Louisburg (7-1).

8. Tonganoxie (5-3, LW: 9)

Last week: 38-37 win vs. Ottawa (5-3). This week: vs. Kansas City Schlagle (2-6).

9. Chanute (6-2, LW: 10)

Last week: 35-6 win vs. Labette County (4-4). This week: vs. Paola (1-7).

10. Eudora (4-4, LW: UR)

Last week: 42-21 win at Paola (1-7). This week: at Lansing (4-4).

Next five out: Winfield (5-3), Ottawa (5-3), Mulvane (6-2), McPherson (4-4), Atchison (7-1).

Class 3A rankings

1. Andale (8-0, LW: 1)

Last week: 60-14 win at No. 10 Hesston (7-1). This week: vs. Concordia (1-7).

2. Rock Creek (7-1, LW: 2)

Last week: 69-6 win vs. Chapman (1-7). This week: vs. Smoky Valley (2-6).

3. Wichita Collegiate (7-1, LW: 3)

Last week: 42-0 win at Chaparral (1-7). This week: vs. Colby (4-4).

4. Cheney (7-1, LW: 5)

Last week: 28-26 win vs. Pratt (6-2). This week: vs. Wichita Trinity Academy (3-5).

5. Topeka Hayden (7-1, LW: 6)

Last week: 43-0 win at Jefferson West (1-7). This week: vs. Hiawatha (2-6).

6. Frontenac (8-0, LW: 7)

Last week: 56-14 win vs. Neodesha (2-6). This week: vs. Baxter Springs (2-6).

7. Marysville (6-2, LW: 4)

Last week: 28-27 loss at Clay Center (4-4). This week: at Holcomb (6-2).

8. Scott City (7-1, LW: 8)

Last week: 41-12 win at Colby (4-4). This week: vs. Clearwater (3-5).

9. Wellsville (7-0, LW: 10)

Last week: 35-14 win at Burlington (4-4). This week: vs. Baldwin (1-7).

10. Clay Center (4-4, LW: UR)

Last week: 28-27 win vs. No. 4 Marysville (6-2). This week: vs. Pratt (6-2).

Next five out: Hesston (7-1), Pratt (6-2), Holcomb (6-2), Prairie View (6-2), Columbus (6-2).

Class 2A rankings

1. Southeast of Saline (8-0, LW: 1)

Last week: 44-8 win at Ellsworth (5-3). This week: vs. Larned (2-6).

2. Osage City (8-0, LW: 2)

Last week: 41-28 win at Riley County (4-4). This week: vs. Bluestem (2-6).

3. Nemaha Central (7-1, LW: 3)

Last week: 46-0 win at Atchison County (2-6). This week: vs. Fredonia (4-4).

4. Garden Plain (6-2, LW: 4)

Last week: 35-7 win at Clearwater (3-5). This week: vs. Douglass (2-6).

5. Silver Lake (6-2, LW: 5)

Last week: 29-12 win vs. Council Grove (5-3). This week: vs. Galena (4-4).

6. Norton (7-1, LW: 6)

Last week: 27-7 win at Concordia (1-7). This week: at Hillsboro (4-4).

7. Beloit (6-2, LW: 7)

Last week: 46-12 win vs. Russell (2-6). This week: vs. Minneapolis (3-5).

8. Humboldt (8-0, LW: 8)

Last week: 40-0 win vs. Central Heights (4-4). This week: vs. Atchison County (2-6).

9. St. Marys (5-3, LW: 9)

Last week: 24-3 win at Sabetha (5-3). This week: at Central Heights (4-4).

10. Phillipsburg (5-3, LW: 10)

Last week: 36-21 win at Minneapolis (3-5). This week: vs. Kingman (4-4).

Next five out: Haven (7-1), Council Grove (5-3), Riley County (4-4), Sabetha (5-3), Hoisington (4-4).

Class 1A rankings

1. Conway Springs (8-0, LW: 1)

Last week: 42-20 win at South Sumner County (2-6). This week: vs. Bennington (1-7).

2. Jackson Heights (8-0, LW: 2)

Last week: 52-0 win at Jefferson County North (5-3). This week: vs. Erie (2-6).

3. Moundridge (7-0, LW: 3)

Last week: 13-8 win at Inman (4-4). This week: vs. Hutchinson Trinity (3-5).

4. Sedgwick (7-1, LW: 4)

Last week: 69-35 win vs. Remington (2-6). This week: vs. Republic County (2-6).

5. Rossville (5-3, LW: 5)

Last week: 55-14 win at Wabaunsee (3-5). This week: vs. Onaga (3-5).

6. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan (7-1, LW: 6)

Last week: 49-12 win at Southeast-Cherokee (0-8). This week: vs. Horton (3-5).

7. Centralia (7-1, LW: 7)

Last week: 34-28 win at Riverside (6-2). This week: vs. Wabaunsee (3-5).

8. Marion (6-2, LW: 9)

Last week: 46-26 win vs. No. 8 Valley Heights (6-2). This week: at Sacred Heart (3-4).

9. Sterling (5-3, LW: 10)

Last week: 41-18 win at Hutchinson Trinity (3-5). This week: vs. Medicine Lodge (5-2).

10. Olpe (6-2, LW: UR)

Last week: 42-14 win vs. Cair Paravel (2-6). This week: vs. Jefferson County North (5-3).

Next five out: Valley Heights (6-2), Medicine Lodge (5-2), Plainville (6-2), Smith Center (4-4), Thomas More Prep (5-3).

8-man Division I rankings

1. Hoxie (8-0, LW: 1)

Last week: 52-6 win vs. No. 7 Rawlins County (6-2). This week: vs. La Crosse (2-6).

2. Wichita County (6-1, LW: 2)

Last week: 56-8 win vs. Ellis (5-3). This week: vs. Decatur County (4-4).

3. South Central (8-0, LW: 3)

Last week: 78-32 win at Oxford (6-2). This week: vs. Spearville (2-6).

4. Ell-Saline (7-1, LW: 4)

Last week: 58-12 win at No. 8 Central Plains (6-2). This week: vs. Rock Hills (5-3).

5. West Elk (8-0, LW: 5)

Last week: 60-0 win vs. Burden-Central (1-7). This week: vs. Northern Heights (3-5).

6. Chase County (6-2, LW: 7)

Last week: 54-6 win at Madison (5-3). This week: vs. Sedan (3-5).

7. Central Plains (6-2, LW: 6)

Last week: 58-12 loss at No. 5 Little River (6-2). This week: vs. Sylvan-Lucas (6-2).

8. Clifton-Clyde (6-2, LW: 9)

Last week: 36-28 win at No. 10 Lincoln (6-2). This week: vs. Solomon (2-6).

9. Rawlins County (6-2, LW: 8)

Last week: 52-6 loss at No. 1 Hoxie (8-0). This week: vs. Ellis (5-3).

10. Little River (6-2, LW: UR)

Last week: 56-0 win at Solomon (2-6). This week: at Lincoln (6-2).

Next five out: Lincoln (6-2), Madison (5-3), Ellis (5-3), Hill City (5-3), Sublette (6-2).

8-man Division II rankings

1. Axtell (8-0, LW: 1)

Last week: 76-30 win at No. 6 Frankfort (6-2). This week: vs. Thunder Ridge (1-7).

2. Victoria (8-0, LW: 2)

Last week: 46-0 win at Hodgeman County (6-2). This week: vs. Fairfield (4-4).

3. Dighton (8-0, LW: 3)

Last week: 62-0 win vs. Greeley County (1-7). This week: vs. Deerfield (1-6).

4. Burlingame (8-0, LW: 4)

Last week: 60-30 win vs. Rural Vista (6-2). This week: vs. St. Paul (2-6).

5. Hanover (7-1, LW: 5)

Last week: 48-0 win vs. Linn (3-5). This week: vs. Pike Valley (4-4).

6. Bucklin (8-0, LW: 7)

Last week: 50-30 win vs. No. 9 Minneola (7-1). This week: vs. Wheatland-Grinnell (1-7).

7. Frankfort (6-2, LW: 6)

Last week: 76-30 loss vs. No. 1 Axtell (8-0). This week: at Linn (3-5).

8. Osborne (5-3, LW: 10)

Last week: 50-0 win at Thunder Ridge (0-8). This week: vs. Blue Valley-Randolph (5-3).

9. Hutchinson Central Christian (7-1, LW: 8)

Last week: 52-6 win vs. Norwich (2-6). This week: vs. Macksville (3-5).

10. Minneola (7-1, LW: 9)

Last week: 50-30 loss at No. 7 Bucklin (8-0). This week: vs. Wallace County (4-3).

Next five out: Marmaton Valley (7-1), Hodgeman County (6-2), Rural Vista (6-2), Logan-Palco (7-1), Argonia-Attica (6-2).

6-man rankings

1. Cunningham (7-0, LW: 1)

Last week: Forfeit win vs. Burrton (1-6). This week: Bye.

2. Weskan (8-0, LW: 2)

Last week: 60-0 win vs. Triplains-Brewster (1-7). This week: Bye.

3. South Barber (7-1, LW: 3)

Last week: 70-0 win vs. Rolla (1-5). This week: Bye.

4. Ingalls (7-1, LW: 4)

Last week: 66-6 win vs. Pawnee Heights (4-4). This week: Bye.

5. Peabody-Burns (6-1, LW: 5)

Last week: 51-6 win at Altoona-Midway (3-4). This week: Bye.

First five out: Golden Plains (6-2), Tescott (4-2), Otis-Bison (5-3), Cheylin (4-4), Chetopa (3-5).